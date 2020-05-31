Man Shot Sunday Night In East Chattanooga

A man was shot in East Chattanooga on Sherman Street on Sunday evening.
He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
May 31, 2020
Police responded to a noise complaint on Blackford Street. Ms. Watts reported her neighbor Mr. Cameron was playing loud music and refused to turn it down. An officer made contact with Mr. Cameron
Chattanooga Police said protestors damaged property throughout downtown Chattanooga, threw rocks at police, fought with officers, and blocked roadways during several hours of tumult late Saturday
Police responded to a noise complaint on Blackford Street. Ms. Watts reported her neighbor Mr. Cameron was playing loud music and refused to turn it down. An officer made contact with Mr. Cameron who reported he and Ms. Watts have an ongoing disagreement and he only had his music loud because Ms. Watts was being loud in her apartment. Mr. Cameron and Ms. Watts both agreed to stop
Chattanooga Police said protestors damaged property throughout downtown Chattanooga, threw rocks at police, fought with officers, and blocked roadways during several hours of tumult late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Twelve were arrested, including several from out of town.
Twelve were arrested, including several from out of town.

After the arrests the group of around 150 protestors surrounded the downtown jail and courts
Since the court of public opinion has already judged the officer in Minneapolis, the city should save money and not even have a trial. Let a volunteer, one of these tough guys who run around blindly shooting at people and setting fires, let that guy execute him.
With all due respect to our police chief and I mean that sincerely, I disagree with your view. Chief, you should know
On Monday, when an unarmed black man was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis, there were 28 others, predominately black, shot within the city limits of Chicago on the very same day. The "Bloody Monday" came after 50 others in Chicago were shot (10 fatally) during the Memorial Day weekend – that's 78 human beings in just four days – and since "Bloody Monday" through 6 o'clock
Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died.
A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of
Nathan Watson, Jonathan Boyd and Abbey Bateman were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition.
The 2020 Academic All-District® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes