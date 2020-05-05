Nashville Chancellor Throws Out Governor Lee's School Voucher Program

A Nashville chancellor has struck down the controversial school voucher program backed by Governor Bill Lee.

Chancellor Anne C. Martin said the law violates the state Constitution's "home rule."

The voucher program wound up applying only to Nashville and Memphis. Hamilton County was in at one time, but was later taken out.

Chancellor Martin, in a 32-page opinion, wrote, "The entire process of the General Assembly, including the amendments and 'horse trading' associated with changing eligibility criteria to satisfy legislators who wanted their counties excluded, resulted in an act that, in form and effect, is local."

The Lee administration vowed an appeal.

"We strongly disagree with the court's ruling and will swiftly appeal on behalf of Tennessee students who deserve more than a one-size-fits-all approach to education."

Gillum Ferguson, a spokesman for the governor, said,

State education officials had planned to start the Education Savings Accounts program in the upcoming school year and had received thousands of applications.

It would have allowed eligible families to use up to $7,300 in state funds for private school tuition and other approved expenses.