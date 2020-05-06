 Wednesday, May 6, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Borkman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman through NCIC and he was clear.

* * *

There was a disorder reported at 1207 N Chamberlain Ave. Alan Davis, who is staying at 1121 N.
Chamberlain Ave., said Grendal Riley owed him $50 last week and he stopped at her house to see if she had it. When he tried to make contact with her, she came outside and started yelling and causing issues with him, he claimed. Mr. Davis said that Ms. Riley threatened him saying that her husband will come down and kill him. Mr. Davis said he was not in fear. However, he said he just wanted to make a report. The officer told him that he should not go up to her house anymore to try and get his money and if he wanted it to go through the court system. He said that he was not that worried about it and will not go up to her house anymore. The officer then made contact with Grendel Riley who said that Mr. Davis came up to her house and tried to get onto the front porch. She said he keeps trying to get her to like him and that she is married and does not want anything
to do with him. She admitted that she does go down to his house and drink with him but does not want him to harass her. The officer explained to her not to go to his house anymore and told him not to come to her house. 

* * *

Police responded to a residence on Mission Road to an unknown trouble call. When police arrived they observed a woman walking towards the street holding a baseball bat at her side. Police were able to get her to set down the bat and talk. Police observed silver paint residue on her mouth. She managed to articulate that she thought that there were people in her house and that she was just trying to leave. She led police inside the house and police observed the house was wrecked. Police then cleared the residence but found no other parties. The woman said she would arrange for a pickup from the location and stay someplace else. 

* * *

At 728 Market St., Police were dispatched to a shoplifter at the Dollar General store. Upon arrival police made contact with an employee,  who showed police footage of the potential suspect. The man in question was a light skin black male wearing white joggers and a white pullover. He was seen on camera observing the shampoo and conditioners. He proceeded to pick them up and put them down. I was not able to observe him reaching and putting anything in his pockets when he left. However, the employee was sure she saw it.



Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Freedom Isn’t Free

I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves To Be Allowed To Start Small Group Training

The Chattanooga Red Wolves, along with other USL teams, will be allowed to resume small group training and treatment at club facilities, according to uslsoccer.com. Teams will be allowed to train in small groups at outdoor facilities. Only non-contact training is allowed, however, the use of training rooms for player treatment is now an option. Small groups are defined ... (click for more)

Mocs' Cross Country Add Boykin And Mulkey To 2020 Roster

Chattanooga Mocs’ cross country head coach Andy Meyer announced the addition of Jacob Boykin and Kaigen Mulkey to the 2020 Roster. Boykin comes to Chattanooga from Seigel High School in Murfreesboro and Mulkey is a product of Chattanooga Central High School. Jacob Mulkey Seigel High School Helped the Siegel Stars to three large school state titles in Division ... (click for more)


