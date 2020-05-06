Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey Borkman with similar description. He stated he was waving his BB gun in the air dancing to his music. The officer made sure the gun was a BB gun and put it in his backpack. He ran Bockman through NCIC and he was clear.* * *There was a disorder reported at 1207 N Chamberlain Ave. Alan Davis, who is staying at 1121 N.Chamberlain Ave., said Grendal Riley owed him $50 last week and he stopped at her house to see if she had it. When he tried to make contact with her, she came outside and started yelling and causing issues with him, he claimed. Mr. Davis said that Ms. Riley threatened him saying that her husband will come down and kill him. Mr. Davis said he was not in fear. However, he said he just wanted to make a report. The officer told him that he should not go up to her house anymore to try and get his money and if he wanted it to go through the court system. He said that he was not that worried about it and will not go up to her house anymore. The officer then made contact with Grendel Riley who said that Mr. Davis came up to her house and tried to get onto the front porch. She said he keeps trying to get her to like him and that she is married and does not want anythingto do with him. She admitted that she does go down to his house and drink with him but does not want him to harass her. The officer explained to her not to go to his house anymore and told him not to come to her house.* * *Police responded to a residence on Mission Road to an unknown trouble call. When police arrived they observed a woman walking towards the street holding a baseball bat at her side. Police were able to get her to set down the bat and talk. Police observed silver paint residue on her mouth. She managed to articulate that she thought that there were people in her house and that she was just trying to leave. She led police inside the house and police observed the house was wrecked. Police then cleared the residence but found no other parties. The woman said she would arrange for a pickup from the location and stay someplace else.* * *At 728 Market St., Police were dispatched to a shoplifter at the Dollar General store. Upon arrival police made contact with an employee, who showed police footage of the potential suspect. The man in question was a light skin black male wearing white joggers and a white pullover. He was seen on camera observing the shampoo and conditioners. He proceeded to pick them up and put them down. I was not able to observe him reaching and putting anything in his pockets when he left. However, the employee was sure she saw it.