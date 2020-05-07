 Thursday, May 7, 2020 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Georgia Tax Collections Down Over $1 Billion For April

Thursday, May 7, 2020

The state of Georgia’s April net tax collections totaled nearly $1.84 billion for a decrease of $1.03 billion, or -35.9 percent, compared to April 2019 when net tax collections totaled $2.87 billion. Year-to-date net tax collections totaled $19.23 billion for a decrease of nearly $680 million, or -3.4 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year (FY) when net tax revenues totaled $19.91 billion.

Changes within the following tax categories for April are largely attributable to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

In particular, the shifting of payment deadlines related to Motor Vehicle, Corporate Tax, and especially Individual Income Tax have had a profound impact on typical state revenue collection activity, resulting in the dramatic reduction of April and year-to-date FY 2020 tax revenues as outlined below.

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections for April declined by $732 million, or -46.2 percent, down from April 2019 when net Individual Tax revenues totaled roughly $1.58 billion. Individual Income Tax refunds issued - net of voided checks - decreased by $253.6 million or -44.3 percent. Individual Income Tax Return payments decreased by $830.9 million, or -88.9 percent, from last year. Individual Withholding payments for the month were up $15.4 million, or 1.6 percent, over last year. All other categories, including non-resident income tax payments, were down a combined $170.1 million.

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections totaled $995.7 million for the month, which was a decrease of roughly $107 million, or -9.7 percent, compared to April 2019. Net Sales and Use Tax declined by $82.4 million, or -14.3 percent, compared to FY 2019, when net sales tax totaled $574.6 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $491.4 million for a decrease of $33.4 million, or -6.4 percent, from April 2019. Lastly, Sales Tax Refunds increased by nearly $8.8 million compared to FY 2019.

Corporate Income Tax: Net Corporate Income Tax collections decreased by nearly $219.1 million, or -70.6 percent, compared to FY 2019 when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $310.4 million. Corporate Income Tax refunds - net of voids - decreased by $11.6 million, or -51.4 percent, from last year. Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments received were down $122.7 million or -64.5 percent. Corporate Income Tax Return payments decreased by $99.4 million or -78.3 percent. All other Corporate Tax types, including S-Corp tax payments, were down a combined $8.6 million.

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections increased by $80.3 million, or 50.9 percent, compared to FY 2019 on the strength of larger than ordinary, one-time settlement payments resulting from ongoing audit activities.

Motor Vehicle - Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fees fell by roughly $16.3 million, or -43.4 percent, in April while Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections declined by $22.7 million, or -30.7 percent, compared to FY 2019.


May 7, 2020

Georgia Tax Collections Down Over $1 Billion For April

May 7, 2020

Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,342; 31,542 Cases

May 7, 2020

Chattanooga State Schedules Commencement For Aug. 1


The state of Georgia’s April net tax collections totaled nearly $1.84 billion for a decrease of $1.03 billion, or -35.9 percent, compared to April 2019 when net tax collections totaled $2.87 ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,342 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 15 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 31,542 ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Community College will hold its 54th Annual Commencement exercises on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium. The College's spring commencement ceremony ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Tax Collections Down Over $1 Billion For April

The state of Georgia’s April net tax collections totaled nearly $1.84 billion for a decrease of $1.03 billion, or -35.9 percent, compared to April 2019 when net tax collections totaled $2.87 billion. Year-to-date net tax collections totaled $19.23 billion for a decrease of nearly $680 million, or -3.4 percent, compared to the previous fiscal year (FY) when net tax revenues totaled ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 15 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total of 1,342; 31,542 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,342 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 15 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 31,542 - up from 30,738. Hospitalizations are at 5,855 - up from 5,788. Whitfield County now has 139 cases, up four from Wednesday, and six deaths. Walker County is reporting 61 cases, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fastest 2 Minutes

For 25 straight years, on this very day, I would make my way to a late breakfast at Churchill Downs where the post positions would be drawn on every Thursday morning for “The First Saturday in May.” Most never tasted the breakfast. They were too intent to study the draw, to see the odds that would immediately follow, knowing where the horses would be leaving the starting gate was ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors