 Friday, May 8, 2020 56.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Chattanooga Hospital Officials Highlight Return To Regular Business; Stress Safety Measures That Are In Place

Friday, May 8, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Chattanooga’s three major hospitals are starting to open up along with the economy, officials said Friday. 

All three hospitals have begun to allow elective surgeries again, and each of them want to let the public know that hospitals are a safe place to be. If one is not feeling well, then they should go  to the hospital in order to get treatment, and not fear a COVID-19 infection. That is their message.

“We do feel that the hospital is a safe place to go when care is needed,” said Parkridge’s Tim Grant. “Safety precautions that we have in place have been successful and we want to encourage patients to seek care when it is needed.”

“We hear stories of patients waiting what we feel is too long to seek care because of fear and anxiety around COVID-19. We want to try to get that message out to allay those fears, if at all possible.”

Another Parkridge representative went through some of the measures being taken in order to ensure safety at the hospital. While visitors are allowed, only vital people needed for the hospital to function are usually allowed inside. At those entrances, temperatures are checked, and any person with a fever is not allowed inside.

CHI Memorial’s Dr. Matt Kodsi said the decreasing number of available ICU beds has nothing to do with the recent increase in COVID-19 over the last two days.

“We can hope that if those are filling up, it’s because those who needed care are finally coming in,” said Dr. Kodsi. “It’s unfortunate that at the point they needed care they needed ICU-level care, where as it was pointed out earlier, if they’d come in sooner, they might have been able to receive a lower level of care.”

Dr. James Sizemore of Erlanger said that while positive COVID-19 cases have been increasing, this does not qualify as a surge. He said that the increasing numbers are most likely a byproduct of increased community testing around Hamilton County.

“I would say that we are not in a surge,” said Dr. Sizemore. “A surge is when we would see dramatic increases in those who are severely ill and coming to the hospital.”

Another question centered around the scenario that a patient tests positive for COVID-19. What would happen to that patient? The hospitals are in agreement that if the surgery being performed is elective, then it will be postponed until the patient is no longer COVID-positive. If the surgery is crucial, then the procedure will take place, with precautions be taken alongside it.

“If it’s an elective surgery, not an emergency, then it is re-evaluated as to the timing necessity of that procedure,” said a doctor from Erlanger. “If you can wait and get the patient through any symptoms or even if they’re asymptomatic and hold off on surgeries until they’ve gone through the 10- for 14-day period, then you would do that.”

None of the three hospitals say there are any examples of nurses or hospital staff receiving coronavirus from infected patients.

“We do not have any cases where there is a passage of coronavirus from a patient to a staff member within the units where it has been clearly been focused that all they do is take care of patients are either being suspected of having the virus or have been found to have the virus,” said Memorial’s Dr. Kodsi.


May 8, 2020

Defective Taillight Helps Dalton Police Nab Pair Charged In String Of Commercial Burglaries

May 8, 2020

Berke Says 3rd Party Vendor Vetted New City Treasurer; Says New Round Of Closures If There Were To Be A Spike In Virus Cases Would Be Devastating To Businesses

May 8, 2020

Ohio Youth Stopped Near Shallowford Road In Stolen Vehicle With 15-Year-Old Runaway


Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff deputies on Friday morning made a stop on a stolen vehicle on I-75 and found a 19-year-old driver with a 15-year-old runaway. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Defective Taillight Helps Dalton Police Nab Pair Charged In String Of Commercial Burglaries

Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end of the city over the past month. The Dalton Police Department arrested 42-year-old Bryan Keith Shoopman and 50-year-old Gregory Henry Scott Dale on charges related to the burglaries on Thursday ... (click for more)

Berke Says 3rd Party Vendor Vetted New City Treasurer; Says New Round Of Closures If There Were To Be A Spike In Virus Cases Would Be Devastating To Businesses

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was placed on administrative leave after it was disclosed that she was named in three federal lawsuits. “I don’t know that I have the exact details of how she was vetted,” said Mayor Berke. ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for ‘The First Saturday in May,’ will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight’s #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the ‘recent memory’ category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors