Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BONDS, LADARRIUS CARNELL

6616 DENBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STATUTORY RAPE

---

BROWN, AARON DEWAINE

2127 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, LISA SEXTON

3439 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191216

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)ILLEGAL PARKINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---BRYSON, MARVIN LEE3918 LIGHT FOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySOLICITATION OF A MINORSEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANSPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---CALDWELL, TIMOTHY EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 32403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CIOTTI, JOHN PAUL1014 GARNET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CLARK, KALEB MICHAEL111 GROSS DRIVE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---CLARK, ROBERT507 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDING---COUSINS, WILLIAM IRVINHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DEAN, EMILY MARIE70 THARP DR LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DOBBINS, RONNIE DYRAIL1407 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DYAR, MATTHEW WAYNE4909 ANGELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETHEFT OF PROPERTY---EATON, TEDRA LYNN4747 PINE VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161939Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE2009 E MUSEUM ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENT---FULMER, JONH GODLEY1800 HIDDEN HARBOR ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREEN, MORRIS1106 CRUTCHFIELD STREET CHTTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---HARRISON, WILLIAM MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HAYS, RONNIE L1724 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MUSHROOMSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000---HAYS, TYLER MARCUM1724 DAUGHERTY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37377Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALEPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSS OF LSD FOR RESALEPOSS OF XANEX FOR RESALEPOSS OF VALIUM FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAYWORTH, ROBERT BRADLEY27 TAYLOR DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)USE OF STOLEN PLATES---HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA110 HENDRICKS BLVD Chattanooga, 374054608Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUBBARD, TYJARRIUS1611 E 18TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARREST---JEFFERSON, KENYELL DEWAYNE3703 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, ANGELA ERALANE6208 WEEKS FIELD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRAVATED ROBBERY---JOHNSON, DARRELL WAYNE6601 WILLIAMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JOSHEN, NORMA LUKISHA1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022775Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---KITCHENS, MARVIN2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL1814 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE813 W 13TH ST Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---MALLETT, NICKOLAS ROBERT724 ASTER LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCMILLAN, PATRICIA A1724 DAUGHERTY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37377Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY---MOORE, SHELLY MARIE5404 MARION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---MOSES, COURTNEY LYNN1236 KENZIE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MULL, KRISTINE MARIE256 MCSEARSON DRIVE LAYFATTEE, 30728Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUSE OF STOLEN PLATES---MURR, BRODY LYNN8191 RICHLAND DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---NEWBERRY, MISTY LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYBURGLARY---PARIS, COREY J5000 MARILYN LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTICASSAULT)---POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL6907 KNOLLCREST DR HARRISON, 373419471Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFORGERYVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---RADER, SYDNEY GRAY1404 AUTUMN BREEZE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAFAELT, CANDELARIA VARGAS4106 DODD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION---RAY, KAYLA ROCHELL213 MURRAY AVE SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTALKING---RICHARDS, LABRANDON MONTEZ3902 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA177 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SCROGGINS, LIZZIE253 ARLIS AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTSTALKINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SHADWICK, JERRY EUGENE12718 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---SHELTON, NICHOLAS JEROME57 MAPLE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYUSE OF STOLEN PLATESDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SHERRILL, JOHN WESLEY678 DOGWOOD TERRACE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SILVA, ARMANDO LIONEL7596 DAYTON BLVD HIXSON, 373432006Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SPAIN, DOUGLAS CHASEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112830Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---TAYLOR, TIMILA FRANCOISE2506 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VINES, ALLISON JUANETTE803 GADD ROAD APT 8 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WALKER, JAQAULA JANAY1215 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULT---WOOD, GREGORY KENNETH821 MASTERSON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

