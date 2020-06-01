 Monday, June 1, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Sheriff's Office Says Tear Gas Was Used Against Protestors When They Tried To Pull Deputy Into Crowd

Monday, June 1, 2020

The Sheriff's Office defended the use of tear gas during a tense standoff with protestors outside the historic Hamilton County Courthouse on Sunday night.

 

The incident came after acts of vandalism on the property, it was stated.

 

Officials said, "Once the vandals were placed in custody, several protestors attempted to climb the stairs to the balcony once again where deputies armed with less lethal beanbag weapons were positioned as they attempted to secure the area.

Protestors ignored our personnel’s commands and continued to verbally assault officers and advance in a threatening posture.

 

"As more law enforcement personnel arrived to assist deputies, another altercation took place when protestors attempted to grab a deputy and pull him into the crowd. Deputies immediately deployed CS gas for the protection of the deputy as well as the property to disperse unruly protestors. As this was a fast evolving incident with aggressive behavior, a warning of CS gas deployment was neither warranted or an option."

 

Sheriff Jim Hammond said,  “For the last two nights, the HCSO has partnered with local law enforcement agencies to support and defend our citizens right to peaceably assemble and exercise their 1st amendment right. As a nation, free speech and the right to peaceably assemble it is one of our most fundamental rights. However, we will not tolerate unruly protestors vandalizing any property. Physical assaults upon my deputies will not stand and we will respond to these types of threats accordingly. The death of George Floyd was tragic and those involved in the incident will be held accountable and will have to answer for their actions in a court of law. Those who wish to protest the events that occurred in Minneapolis can do peacefully and will be supported by your sheriff’s office.

 

"Let me be clear, assaulting any person, including our local law enforcement, vandalizing buildings, destroying private property, and burning vehicles is not honoring Mr. Floyd or his death. I implore those who wish to protest to do so in a respectful, peaceful manner. I assure you your Sheriff’s Office will support your right to protest, but not if you endanger members of our community, threaten or assault members of law enforcement, or vandalize our buildings or personal property.”


June 1, 2020

Police Make 8 Arrests During Late Night Protests On Sunday In Chattanooga; Officers Say Crowd Tried To Push Their Way Into The County Courthouse

June 1, 2020

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Awarded $3.39 Million For FUSE Project

June 1, 2020

Bradley County Jail To Re-open Visitation With Social Distancing Guidelines


Police made eight arrests during late-night protests in Chattanooga on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m. when they were advised "a protest ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced it has received a second federal grant to serve homeless adults with severe and persistent mental illness who are high utilizers of the Hamilton ... (click for more)

A monthlong process of phasing back into normal procedures at the Bradley County Justice Center with social distancing guidelines began on Monday. This gradual re-open will affect all divisions ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Make 8 Arrests During Late Night Protests On Sunday In Chattanooga; Officers Say Crowd Tried To Push Their Way Into The County Courthouse

Police made eight arrests during late-night protests in Chattanooga on Sunday night. Officers said they responded to the County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m. when they were advised "a protest was turning destructive." Police said drone footage showed some lights being destroyed at the courthouse, which dates to 1913 and was designed by famed architect R.H. Hunt. More law ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Awarded $3.39 Million For FUSE Project

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced it has received a second federal grant to serve homeless adults with severe and persistent mental illness who are high utilizers of the Hamilton County Jail, local hospitals, emergency rooms, crisis centers, and psychiatric facilities. This grant was received in March, but due to COVID-19 events, the formal announcement was postponed ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Anarchy Now

During the Russian Revolution thousands upon thousands were slaughtered. Famine brought about starvation and even cannibalism in the new Soviet Union. Between the World Wars hundreds were murdered in Germany with no reaction by the government. Food shortages and mass unemployment led to daily civil unrest. Communist revolutionaries routinely battled private armies openly in the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This June

On this, the first day of a new month, I pause during my monthly trip to the garden as I mourn for my country. The protests that morphed into ugly, race-fueled riots are worse than the COVID virus that continues to plague our nation. By this I mean we were helpless to the virus – there was no way to stop it and therefore we must endure. Criminal rioting is altogether different. ... (click for more)

Sports

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)

Trio Of Moc Runners Honored As CoSIDA Academic All-Americans

Nathan Watson, Jonathan Boyd and Abbey Bateman were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors