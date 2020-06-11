Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMEY, ALEXANDER
3626 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
---
ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA
1107 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
BAGGETT, DREW ELI
10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.
OF PSILOCYBIN FOR RE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF OXYCODONE FOR RES
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY
1209 GUNBARRELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON
8807 LAKE VILLA LANE HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
---
BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
28833 SNYDER LOOP DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLARK, JIMMY LEE
6353 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
COOK, RUSSEL D
5020 LAYTON LN COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAUGHERTY, CAREY LYNN
300 WEST MIDVALE AVE #34 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
DAVIS, ELLA E
912 MOCKINGBIRD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
THEFT OVER $10,000
---
DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL
502 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ELAYAN, ERICA
2621 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
---
FIELDS, BRITNI
9255 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FISHER, PHILLIP RANDAL
1811 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37417
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
---
GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON ( FELON)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
THEFT OF IDENTITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GOODMAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN
255 WAYMAN RD MADISONVILLE, 33572
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN
3918 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HORTON, ALVIN MONROE
3409 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37425
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
---
HOUSTON, HORATIO
1304 SOUTH WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
HUNT, YASKO
31 CIDERELLA DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JENKINS, THOMAS L
7615 GREENWOOD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES OVER 1,000
---
KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE
842 WOODCOCK LN DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADDING, KHADEEM BROWN
929 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112006
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
MIHALOVIC, ROBERT ANTHONY
177 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE
1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213229
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
PEARSON, KEVIN MARTTAL
1202 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POLK, KEYRA SHANICE
4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H8 HIXSON, 373435029
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
RATCLIFF, KEVIN OLIVER
8247 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OVER $1000
BURGLARY
---
ROBERTS, LAURA BELL
3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHOEMAKER, ANJEL TASHELL
HOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
SMARTT, TIMOTHY HOWARD
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SNYDER, DAKOTA ALLEN
22 NAPIER CHAPEL ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK
134 HIGHLAND DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
TOWNSEND, TERRIL
2803 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|AMEY, ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/09/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
|
|ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
|
|BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
|
|BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/10/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAUGHERTY, CAREY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/02/1970
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|DAVIS, ELLA E
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/01/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- THEFT OVER $10,000
|
|DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ELAYAN, ERICA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN
|
|FIELDS, BRITNI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|FISHER, PHILLIP RANDAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
|
|GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON ( FELON)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GOODMAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/31/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HORTON, ALVIN MONROE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/28/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, THOMAS L
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/09/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF SERVICES OVER 1,000
|
|KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MADDING, KHADEEM BROWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, CODY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY (AUTO)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|PEARSON, KEVIN MARTTAL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/17/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, LAURA BELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHOEMAKER, ANJEL TASHELL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|SMARTT, TIMOTHY HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/20/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SNYDER, DAKOTA ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/18/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/17/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|