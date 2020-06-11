Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMEY, ALEXANDER

3626 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

---

ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA

1107 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

BAGGETT, DREW ELI

10873 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF PSILOCYBIN FOR REVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF OXYCODONE FOR RESAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DOMESTIC ASSAULT---BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY1209 GUNBARRELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON8807 LAKE VILLA LANE HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDING---BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS28833 SNYDER LOOP DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CLARK, JIMMY LEE6353 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY---COOK, RUSSEL D5020 LAYTON LN COLLEGEDALE, 37315Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DAUGHERTY, CAREY LYNN300 WEST MIDVALE AVE #34 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---DAVIS, ELLA E912 MOCKINGBIRD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETHEFT OVER $10,000---DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL502 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ELAYAN, ERICA2621 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN---FIELDS, BRITNI9255 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FISHER, PHILLIP RANDAL1811 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37417Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISIONVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION---GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON ( FELON)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IITHEFT OF IDENTITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GOODMAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN255 WAYMAN RD MADISONVILLE, 33572Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN3918 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HORTON, ALVIN MONROE3409 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37425Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)---HOUSTON, HORATIO1304 SOUTH WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)---HUNT, YASKO31 CIDERELLA DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JENKINS, THOMAS L7615 GREENWOOD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF SERVICES OVER 1,000---KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE842 WOODCOCK LN DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MADDING, KHADEEM BROWN929 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112006Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MIHALOVIC, ROBERT ANTHONY177 ROXBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTEMPT OF COURT---OLIVER, SHIANNE MCKENZIE1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213229Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---PEARSON, KEVIN MARTTAL1202 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POLK, KEYRA SHANICE4518 HIXSON PIKE APT H8 HIXSON, 373435029Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)---RATCLIFF, KEVIN OLIVER8247 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OVER $1000BURGLARY---ROBERTS, LAURA BELL3108 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHOEMAKER, ANJEL TASHELLHOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SMARTT, TIMOTHY HOWARDHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SNYDER, DAKOTA ALLEN22 NAPIER CHAPEL ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---STEVENS, JAMES PATRICK134 HIGHLAND DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---TOWNSEND, TERRIL2803 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AMEY, ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000 BATTLE, JAMICHAEL ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, JIMMY LEE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/10/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAUGHERTY, CAREY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/02/1970

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO, GA)

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION DAVIS, ELLA E

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/01/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

THEFT OVER $10,000 DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELAYAN, ERICA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUEN

FIELDS, BRITNI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/19/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FISHER, PHILLIP RANDAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON ( FELON)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

THEFT OF IDENTITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOODMAN, JOSHUA STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HANKS, HUNTER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/31/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HORTON, ALVIN MONROE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 01/28/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) JENKINS, THOMAS L

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/09/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES OVER 1,000 KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/19/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADDING, KHADEEM BROWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MOORE, CODY DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/10/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS DRIVING