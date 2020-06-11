State Education Commissioner Says Trying To Make Schools Safe From Virus Is Expensive Proposition

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said there will be millions of dollars in costs for trying to make schools safe from spread of the coronavirus.

She testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that it would cost an additional $100-$150 per student.

That adds up to $1 million to $1.75 million in expenses for a district of 3,000-4,000 students.

The Hamilton County Schools are much larger with 45,000 students.

Schools were closed in March on orders from Governor Bill Lee.