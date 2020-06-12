Tennessee Reports 27 New Deaths From Coronavirus; Hamilton County ICU And Hospital Patients Drop

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a cumulative total of 1,761. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

The good news was that the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals dropped from 22 to 11. Also, the number of coronavirus patients in local hospitals went down from 53 to 43.

The state reported 27 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 468.





There were 786 new cases.

. With 107 new cases, the number is at 6,734. Many of the cases are in Southeast Nashville.

That brings the total to 29,126.There were 38 more hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 2,049.Nashville remains at 80 deaths



Memphis is at 138 deaths - up two. It has had 6,443 cases - up from 6,345.

Knox still is at five deaths and has 525 cases - up 14.



Bledsoe County is at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County is up to 266 cases - up 25. There have been two deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 222 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 48 cases. It has now recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is up to 21 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 29 cases. Franklin County has 59 cases and now two deaths.



McMinn County is at 162 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.



Monroe County is at 85 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 24 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,059 cases and 47 deaths.



There are 670 cases in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths.