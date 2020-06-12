 Friday, June 12, 2020 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee Reports 27 New Deaths From Coronavirus; Hamilton County ICU And Hospital Patients Drop

Friday, June 12, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday for a cumulative total of 1,761. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county.

 

The good news was that the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals dropped from 22 to 11. Also, the number of coronavirus patients in local hospitals went down from 53 to 43.

 

The state reported 27 more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 468.


There were 786 new cases.

That brings the total to 29,126.

There were 38 more hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 2,049.

Nashville remains at 80 deaths. With 107 new cases, the number is at 6,734. Many of the cases are in Southeast Nashville.


Memphis is at 138 deaths - up two. It has had 6,443 cases - up from 6,345.

 

Knox still is at five deaths and has 525 cases - up 14.

Bledsoe County is at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 266 cases - up 25. There have been two deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 222 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 48 cases. It has now recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is up to 21 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 29 cases. Franklin County has 59 cases and now two deaths.

McMinn County is at 162 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens. 

Monroe County is at 85 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 24 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,059 cases and 47 deaths.

There are 670 cases in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths. 

 

 


June 12, 2020

City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

The City Council is set to consider a resolution that would ask the Legislature to expand the definition of those protected by the discriminatory practices law. The resolution ads categories of "ancestry, disability, gender identity, military status, and sexual orientation." It is sponsored by council members Carol Berz and Ken Smith. The resolution says: WHEREAS, Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dalton City Council Agenda Does Not Include Topic Of Confederate Statue Downtown

The Dalton Mayor and Council will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at Dalton’s City Hall on Monday at 6 pm. There is no action item on the agenda to address the debate that is taking place in the city about the future of the statue of Confederate General Johnston which currently stands downtown. Therefore, the council will not be taking any action regarding the statue ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Sheriff Candid On Riots

In a conversation with Jim Hammond on Thursday, Hamilton County’s sheriff for the past 15 years, told me the rioting that has swept across America in the past two weeks is “absolutely unprecedented. It is the worst sampling of unchecked criminal behavior I have ever witnessed. I can’t believe what my eyes tell me I am seeing. And as a lifelong devotee of history and human behavior, ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Forms Alliance With North Georgia Soccer Academy

Chattanooga FC announced a new partnership with the North Georgia Soccer Academy that will enhance the level of play for both organizations. The agreement will allow the sharing of knowledge between coaches, staff and players, and will give NGSA players access to additional professional level coaching. Talented players will also have an opportunity to train with the professional ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


