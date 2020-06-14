Walker County Has Another Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 2,451 Total Deaths And 57,681 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,451 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 5 more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 57,681 - up from 56,801 - an increase of 880.

Hospitalizations are at 9,248 - up 24 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 14 new cases for a total of 589, and 10 deaths. Officials said 36 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has no new cases at 219, but another death for a total of two. Eleven have been hospitalized. Dade County has 48 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 228 cases, an increase of two, and no deaths. Seventeen have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 34 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 543 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 367 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 253 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,106 cases and 285 deaths. Cobb County has 3,581 cases and 216 deaths. There are now 4,311 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 145 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,172 cases and now 152 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,837 cases and is at 150 deaths.