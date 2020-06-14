 Sunday, June 14, 2020 75.0°F   thunderstorm light rain   Thunderstorm Light Rain

Walker County Has Another Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 2,451 Total Deaths And 57,681 Cases

Sunday, June 14, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,451 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  5 more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 57,681 - up from 56,801 -  an increase of 880.

Hospitalizations are at 9,248 - up 24 since Saturday.

Whitfield County has 14 new cases for a total of 589, and 10 deaths. Officials said 36 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has no new cases at 219, but another death for a total of two. Eleven have been hospitalized. Dade County has 48 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 228 cases, an increase of two, and no deaths. Seventeen have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has 34 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 543 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 367 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 253 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,106 cases and 285 deaths. Cobb County has 3,581 cases and 216 deaths. There are now 4,311 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 145 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,172 cases and now 152 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,837 cases and is at 150 deaths.


June 14, 2020

Racial Disparity

Pam Sohn points out in an op-Ed in today’s Times Free Press the racial disparity of two men arrested for gun possession at two different demonstrations downtown. Were this a perfect world, Trevan Young would have engaged with the policeman who asked him to stop and talk. The other man, drunk and with loaded weapons, did the opposite to Mr Young. He followed all commands. The ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Woes Worsen

Several weeks ago, according to any number of reputable sources, three of Erlanger Hospital’s very talented Registered Nurses, all long-term members of the legendary West Wing 8 ‘family,’ arrived at Chattanooga’s largest and only Level One hospital to take their shift. It was two weeks ago on a Saturday when, according to an eyewitness, “They came in to find a ridiculous ratio of ... (click for more)

Cleveland's Jimmy Elliott Wins At Fort Payne

Jimmy Elliott of Cleveland, Tn., returned to form Friday night as the 2018 United Championship Racing Alliance - UCRA National Points Champion took the victory in the 1st BAMA RED LINE OIL DUALS of the weekend. It was held at Fort Payne, Ala. Elliott in his # J39 "Elliott's Used Tires, HRS Mechanical, Mighty Muffler & Brake Center, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Car Smart Auto ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


