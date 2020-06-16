Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALTAREB, RIADH ISMIAL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/12/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENSON, TYLER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BENTLEY, BREONA ABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BYRD, KELSIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, MITCHELL AARON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEWS, JEFFREY D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE DILL, JOHN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/23/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT GRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HORNER, PAUL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, MELISSA CHERYL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/17/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COC LOCKHART, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MYERS, JAMIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, NAIL, JOHN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT NEAL, HALEY GRACE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE POE, JODY WADE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT OF AN ACCIDENT/ DEATH OR IN

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RADCLIFF, THOMAS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, REGINALD LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIVLEY, JONATHAN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, JOHN TRIM

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/21/1960

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH III, TERRY JERON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/06/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STULL, JOHN DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMPSON, JESSE S

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VACCHIANO, MAXWELL PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/06/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

FORGERY WALKER, LAURA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

