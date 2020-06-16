Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALTAREB, RIADH ISMIAL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/12/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENSON, TYLER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BENTLEY, BREONA ABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BYRD, KELSIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARTER, MITCHELL AARON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DEWS, JEFFREY D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
|
|DILL, JOHN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/23/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HORNER, PAUL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, MELISSA CHERYL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COC
|
|LOCKHART, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MYERS, JAMIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
|
|NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|NEAL, HALEY GRACE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|POE, JODY WADE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT OF AN ACCIDENT/ DEATH OR IN
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RADCLIFF, THOMAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIVLEY, JONATHAN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SMITH, JOHN TRIM
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/21/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH III, TERRY JERON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STULL, JOHN DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|THOMPSON, JESSE S
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/13/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
|
|VACCHIANO, MAXWELL PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
|
|WALKER, LAURA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|WILLIS, JASON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WILSON, JOSHUA RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, JOSEPH COREY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/15/2020
Charge(s):
|