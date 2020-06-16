 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Weather

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALTAREB, RIADH ISMIAL
5700 ROPER STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BENSON, TYLER MICHAEL
1757 TORBETT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BENTLEY, BREONA ABRIEL
712 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BOOTH, BRADLEY FRANKLIN
360 WORTH ST NW CLEVELAND, 373115073
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BYRD, KELSIE
599 CLYDE BIRD ROAD LA FAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARTER, MITCHELL AARON
301 DENNVIL DRIVE TRENT, 30752
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEWS, JEFFREY D
217 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
DILL, JOHN ROBERT
1309 DUNCAN AVE APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374042956
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
---
GRIFFIN, ALFRED LEWIS
1614 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
HORNER, PAUL RYAN
168 WINDRIDGE LANE NORTH DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JARNAGIN, TOMARA BROOKE
7224 FAIRBANKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, GARY MICHAEL
825 KINGS RD.

LOS ANGELES,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JONES, MELISSA CHERYL
4573 TRICIA DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COC
---
LOCKHART, AMANDA MICHELLE
7325 NOAH REED RD EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MYERS, JAMIE RAY
10300 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
---
NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
2300 WILSON ST, APT 6K CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
NEAL, HALEY GRACE
142 DEL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
POE, JODY WADE
14626 STORMER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37373
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT OF AN ACCIDENT/ DEATH OR IN
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RADCLIFF, THOMAS EDWARD
2525 IGOU FERRY RD SEQUOIA RV PARK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SEIDEL, MICHAEL EDWARD
3030 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIVLEY, JONATHAN DEWAYNE
261 MAPLE CREST CIR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, JOHN TRIM
6005 WELLWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 374123649
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
---
SMITH III, TERRY JERON
4303 BUTTERFLY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STELLING, TIMOTHY JAY
1921 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STULL, JOHN DYLAN
52 HEMLOCK CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
THOMPSON, JESSE S
16 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRANTHAM, WILLIAM ROSS
211 ROSEWOOD DRIVE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
VACCHIANO, MAXWELL PATRICK
450 SCHMITT RD LOT #34 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
FORGERY
---
WALKER, LAURA ASHLEY
3966 AZALEAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153708
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
WILLIS, JASON LEBRON
14226 SMITH JONES LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
WILSON, JOSHUA RYAN
3221 GENEVA TRL APT H6 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, JOSEPH COREY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

