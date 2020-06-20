Hamilton County Has 19 New Coronavirus Cases; Holds At 25 Deaths

Hamilton County had 19 new coronavirus cases, the Health Department reported on Saturday. The new total is 2,121.

Deaths remain at 25.

Tennessee reported nine new deaths to bring the total to 524.

There were 429 new cases of coronavirus.

The new total is 34,446.

Twenty eight were hospitalized for a total of 2,266.



Bledsoe County remains at 613 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.





Bradley County is up to 328 cases - up by 14. There have been two deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 253 - up six - and no deaths.



Marion County is at 49 cases - up one. It has recorded its third death. Sequatchie County is at 22 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 46 cases - up nine - with one death. Meigs County is at 30 cases. Franklin County has 65 cases and two deaths.



McMinn County is at 172 cases and it has had a 15th death.



Monroe County is at 107 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,165 cases - up 15 - and 49 deaths.



There are 775 cases - up eight - in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths.