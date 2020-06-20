 Saturday, June 20, 2020 89.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 19 New Coronavirus Cases; Holds At 25 Deaths

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Hamilton County had 19 new coronavirus cases, the Health Department reported on Saturday. The new total is 2,121.

Deaths remain at 25.

 

Tennessee reported nine new deaths to bring the total to 524.

 

There were 429 new cases of coronavirus.

The new total is 34,446.

 

Twenty eight were hospitalized for a total of 2,266.

 

Bledsoe County remains at 613 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.


Bradley County is up to 328 cases - up by 14. There have been two deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 253 - up six - and no deaths.

Marion County is at 49 cases - up one. It has recorded its third death. Sequatchie County is at 22 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 46 cases - up nine - with one death. Meigs County is at 30 cases. Franklin County has 65 cases and two deaths.

McMinn County is at 172 cases and it has had a 15th death.


Monroe County is at 107 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,165 cases - up 15 - and 49 deaths.

There are 775 cases - up eight - in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths. 

 

 

 

 

 

 


June 20, 2020

Police Blotter: Ex-Fiance' Fills Man's Wallet With Shaving Cream; Police Referee Tiff Over Snowball Bush; Man Thought Friends Would Not Post Nude Picture

June 20, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 19, 2020

Sheriff Hammond Says Use Of Chokehold Is Only As Last Resort When Officer Is Fighting For His Life


Police responded on a disorder at 4518 Hixson Pike. A man said that morning his ex-fiance' was causing a disorder while he was trying to leave for work. He said after he left she said she had ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMADOR CORTEZ, WILMER ALEXANDER 374H ARLENA CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ... (click for more)

In the wake of George Floyd’s police-related death, the topic of chokeholds came up during Friday’s Hamilton County Security and Corrections Committee meeting. Sheriff Jim Hammond told commissioners ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Ex-Fiance' Fills Man's Wallet With Shaving Cream; Police Referee Tiff Over Snowball Bush; Man Thought Friends Would Not Post Nude Picture

Police responded on a disorder at 4518 Hixson Pike. A man said that morning his ex-fiance' was causing a disorder while he was trying to leave for work. He said after he left she said she had his wallet and bank cards. The man went back over and found his work hat and wallet outside filled with shaving cream. An officer spoke to the ex-fiance' and she handed over the man's money ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMADOR CORTEZ, WILMER ALEXANDER 374H ARLENA CLEVELAND, 37312 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE --- BAILEY, NATHANIEL DREW 146 BIG CREEK LN RINGGOLD, 30736 Age at Arrest: 24 years old ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods - And Response (5)

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

In the spirit of the spirit, as this week’s “National Monument Topple” has reached a record high, several have reminded me of a story I wrote in August of 2017 that you can now find in several humorous-writing books. One friend sent me a copy of it with the note: “This is very timely and doesn't even need an update, proving that the more things change, the more they remain the same!” ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: My 3 Top Mentors

According to Webster's, a mentor is one who, "teaches or gives help and advice to a less experienced and often younger person." I was extremely blessed to have had several great mentors in my life. Each and every one of them contributed in some way to my 50 plus years as a broadcast journalist and, while I had several wonderful people who I call "mentors," I have narrowed it down ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors