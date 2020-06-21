Hamilton County Has One More Coronavirus Death For Total Of 26; 2,138 Cases

Hamilton County had 17 new coronavirus cases, the Health Department reported on Sunday. The new total is 2,138.

Deaths increased by one for a total of 26.

Tennessee reported two new deaths to bring the total to 526.

There were 656 new cases of coronavirus.

The new total is 35,102.

Twenty-five were hospitalized for a total of 2,291.



Bledsoe County remains at 613 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.





Bradley County is up to 338 cases - up by 10. There have been three deaths, including one since yesterday.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 256 - up three - and no deaths.



Marion County is at 50 cases - up one, and three deaths. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases - up two - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 46 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 31 cases. Franklin County has 67 cases and two deaths.



McMinn County is at 173 cases and 15 deaths.



Monroe County is at 108 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 32 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,181 cases - up 16 - and 49 deaths.



There are 782 cases - up seven - in Williamson County and it has 13 coronavirus deaths.