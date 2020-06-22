2 People Shot On West 38th Street Monday Afternoon

2 people were shot Monday afternoon on West 38th Street.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and the other by personal vehicle.
More information will follow.
June 22, 2020
The five defendants in the federal "Cream Scheme" case will be sentenced separately in July.
Judge Sandy Mattice, who heard the lengthy case without a jury, will conduct the hearings at the ... (click for more)
2 people were shot Monday afternoon on West 38th Street.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and the other by personal vehicle. ... (click for more)
Three men from Hamilton County have been arrested for committing multiple auto burglaries in Bradley County and stealing a sport utility vehicle out of Chattanooga.
Shu’Quwan La’Derious Green, ... (click for more)
The five defendants in the federal "Cream Scheme" case will be sentenced separately in July.
Judge Sandy Mattice, who heard the lengthy case without a jury, will conduct the hearings at the Federal Courthouse in Winchester.
The judge in early March found all five defendants guilty of some of the 178 charges brought in the healthcare fraud case.
Prosecutors said the scheme ... (click for more)
2 people were shot Monday afternoon on West 38th Street.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and the other by personal vehicle.
More information will follow. (click for more)
I wish people would please stop drinking the Kool-Aid and scaring everyone. I just returned from a week in Sandestin and beautiful Miramar Beach in Florida There were tens of thousands of happy people of all ages having a great time swimming, sunning, pooling, shopping and eating and almost no one was wearing a mask or social distancing except a few restaurant employees. I mean ... (click for more)
In 1978, a Global Positioning System (GPS) was invented by a black sharecropper’s daughter from Virginia and today “Nav” is the most requested option on a new car. President Jimmy Carter signed a bill that made “home-brewed beer” legal, the Yankees won the World Series, Dallas won the Super Bowl, and a spectacular three-year-old, Affirmed, sent thoroughbred racing a-gaga winning ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee.
Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)
Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)