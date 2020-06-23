 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Pinkston Says Arrest By White Sheriff Deputies Of Black Suspect Early Tuesday Was "Troubling"; Asks TBI To Look Into Incident

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) investigate an incident early Tuesday involving an arrest by several sheriff deputies.

The officers involved are all white and the suspect, Ronald Arrington Jr., is black. He is from Ohio.

DA Pinkston said, "Several deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department arrested Reginald Arrington Jr. on the following charges: resisting arrest, simple assault on police, criminal impersonation, pedestrian in roadway and four counts of aggravated assault on police. 

"During the arrest process, the officers and Arrington got into a physical altercation. The bodycam and dashcam footage from the officers caused enough concern to warrant an investigation."

He said, "I have not made a final determination on anything related to this case, but what I saw in the videos was troubling. That's why I'm requesting a thorough investigation to ascertain whether or not excessive force was used in this incident."

DA Pinkston added that all of the charges against Arrington were dropped later Tuesday morning.

He said he has also referred the matter to the Department of Justice for possible investigation, and notified the general counsel for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. 


More Inmates And Jail Staff In Bradley County Test A-Symptomatic Positive For COVID-19

Alexander Says Congress Should Act This Year To Prepare For Next Pandemic

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


All inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been offered testing for COVID-19, returning with 32 a-symptomatic positive test results. Additionally, seven corrections officers and one contracted ... (click for more)

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said Congress should act this year on “needed changes” to prepare for the next pandemic. Senator Alexander made his remarks Tuesday during ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEELER, KELLY LYNN 6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)



Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)

Owens Tops Mississippi Clash Worth $15,000

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)


