Pinkston Says Arrest By White Sheriff Deputies Of Black Suspect Early Tuesday Was "Troubling"; Asks TBI To Look Into Incident

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston has requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) investigate an incident early Tuesday involving an arrest by several sheriff deputies.

The officers involved are all white and the suspect, Ronald Arrington Jr., is black. He is from Ohio.

DA Pinkston said, "Several deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department arrested Reginald Arrington Jr. on the following charges: resisting arrest, simple assault on police, criminal impersonation, pedestrian in roadway and four counts of aggravated assault on police.

"During the arrest process, the officers and Arrington got into a physical altercation. The bodycam and dashcam footage from the officers caused enough concern to warrant an investigation."

He said, "I have not made a final determination on anything related to this case, but what I saw in the videos was troubling. That's why I'm requesting a thorough investigation to ascertain whether or not excessive force was used in this incident."

DA Pinkston added that all of the charges against Arrington were dropped later Tuesday morning.

He said he has also referred the matter to the Department of Justice for possible investigation, and notified the general counsel for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.