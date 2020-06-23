June 23, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A seventh patient has died after a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Rossville.
Four other patients at NHC-Rossville on McFarland Avenue have been transferred to the hospital.
There ... (click for more)
All inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been offered testing for COVID-19, returning with 32 a-symptomatic positive test results. Additionally, seven corrections officers and one contracted ... (click for more)
A seventh patient has died after a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Rossville.
Four other patients at NHC-Rossville on McFarland Avenue have been transferred to the hospital.
There have been 60 patients and 29 employees test positive for the virus at the facility.
Officials said 31 patients at the nursing home have active cases, while 18 have recovered.
Twenty ... (click for more)
Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms.
Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)
In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee.
Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)
Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)