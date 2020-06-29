 Monday, June 29, 2020 82.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Tennessee Has 2,125 Jump In Coronavirus Cases

Monday, June 29, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 2,125, reaching 42,297, state health officials said Monday. It was the biggest jump yet for the deadly virus.

There were eight more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 592.

Officials said 35 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,599.

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29.

The county has 2,469 cases - up by 46. There were 22 on Sunday and 24 reported on Monday. 

There are 39 coronavirus (confirmed and pending confirmed) patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including 22 from Hamilton County.

Sixteen of those are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Nashville lists 110 deaths and 9,010 cases.

Shelby County has had 181 deaths and 9,310 cases.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 947 cases.

Bledsoe County is at 616 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 493 cases - a rise of 49. There have been three deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 266 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 61 cases - up four - and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 59 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 73 cases and three deaths.

McMinn County is at 212 cases and 17 deaths.


Monroe County is at 118 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 41 cases - up three.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,371 cases and has 51 deaths.

There are 1,001 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths. 

 


June 29, 2020

Pachyderm Club Hears From District 1 School Board Contenders

June 29, 2020

Georgia Reports 2,207 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

June 29, 2020

2 Children Safe After Escaping Fire At Home In East Lake


District One’s school board battle pits the longtime incumbent Rhonda Thurman against the newcomer Stephen Vickers. The downtown Pachyderm Club hosted a forum between the two, an event moderated ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,784 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 79,417- ... (click for more)

Two children are safe after their home caught fire Monday afternoon in East Lake. It happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Calhoun Avenue. Responding Chattanooga ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Pachyderm Club Hears From District 1 School Board Contenders

District One’s school board battle pits the longtime incumbent Rhonda Thurman against the newcomer Stephen Vickers. The downtown Pachyderm Club hosted a forum between the two, an event moderated by Linda Moss Mines. The two candidates discussed their views on a wide range of topics pertaining to the education of District I's children. Both agreed that children should go back to ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 2,207 New Cases, 6 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,784 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 79,417- up from 77,210 - an increase of 2,207. Hospitalizations are at 10,824 - up 113 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 54 new cases for a total of 1,055, and 10 deaths. Officials said ... (click for more)

Opinion

1 Step Forward Then 2 Steps Back

I am hoping from the bottom of my heart that the intolerant and vile individual that threatened to burn down Shuford’s BBQ will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law. I also hope reparations will be ordered by the courts for the disruption of this small local business who has been serving Chattanooga successfully for over 30 years. This hypocrite just proved they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Weekend Leftovers

As this week we prepare to celebrate America’s Independence on Saturday, I find my desk is groaning under the weight of things I must share, so please indulge my need to serve some leftovers lest they turn stale and be forgotten. The most horrifying story of the month, which ends Tuesday night, came on Sunday when the lead story on Chattanoogan.com blared: “BBQ Restaurant Cancels ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers had a very memorable weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The NJCAA All-American golfer participated in the Cookeville City Amateur at Tennessee Tech University’s Golden Eagle Golf Club in his hometown of Cookeville, Tn. and took the crown, placing first overall in the event. However, the win was extra meaningful to Spillers and his family as ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Remembering The Great Buck Johnson

I never knew what Buck Johnson's real name was. I finally found out when I read his obituary on Sunday morning. Clay Mills Johnson served the Chattanooga community as a well-respected educator, coach and principal for 30 years before retiring in 1979. But retirement was the furthest thing in Buck's mind. You see in the later years of his educational career, Buck had begun to work ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors