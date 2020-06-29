Tennessee Has 2,125 Jump In Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 2,125, reaching 42,297, state health officials said Monday. It was the biggest jump yet for the deadly virus.

There were eight more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 592.

Officials said 35 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,599.

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29.

The county has 2,469 cases - up by 46. There were 22 on Sunday and 24 reported on Monday.

There are 39 coronavirus (confirmed and pending confirmed) patients in Chattanooga hospitals, including 22 from Hamilton County.

Sixteen of those are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Nashville lists 110 deaths and 9,010 cases.

Shelby County has had 181 deaths and 9,310 cases.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 947 cases.

Bledsoe County is at 616 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County is up to 493 cases - a rise of 49. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 266 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 61 cases - up four - and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 59 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 73 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 212 cases and 17 deaths.



Monroe County is at 118 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 41 cases - up three.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,371 cases and has 51 deaths.



There are 1,001 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths.