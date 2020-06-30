Construction Of New TVA Operations Center In Georgetown Begins In July

The Tennessee Valley Authority is beginning construction of its high-tech operations center in Georgetown.

Officials said, "The new operations center will have innovative technology improvements to help TVA continue providing reliable electricity in the changing energy marketplace."



“As your public power provider, we value the community input that has gone into bringing this project to life and want to stay engaged with the community as we move forward,” says Clayton Clem, TVA vice president of Strategic Transmission Projects.



Area residents may notice an increase in traffic as concrete trucks come to the site following the July 4 holiday. Crews began clearing the site this spring in preparation for construction and water lines have been installed at the site.



Construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in fall 2022. The approximately 174,000 square foot facility will house TVA’s new energy management system that works with smart technology to increase electric reliability and help keep costs low across the region. The new center is expected to be fully operational in 2024. This facility is one part of the $2.2 billion plan to upgrade transmission assets and one of the biggest technological upgrades in TVA history.



Area residents with questions about the project can contact TVA through TVAinfo@tva.gov.