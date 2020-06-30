 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Construction Of New TVA Operations Center In Georgetown Begins In July

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

The Tennessee Valley Authority is beginning construction of its high-tech operations center in Georgetown.

Officials said, "The new operations center will have innovative technology improvements to help TVA continue providing reliable electricity in the changing energy marketplace."

“As your public power provider, we value the community input that has gone into bringing this project to life and want to stay engaged with the community as we move forward,” says Clayton Clem, TVA vice president of Strategic Transmission Projects. 

Area residents may notice an increase in traffic as concrete trucks come to the site following the July 4 holiday. Crews began clearing the site this spring in preparation for construction and water lines have been installed at the site.  

Construction of the facility is scheduled to be completed in fall 2022. The approximately 174,000 square foot facility will house TVA’s new energy management system that works with smart technology to increase electric reliability and help keep costs low across the region. The new center is expected to be fully operational in 2024. This facility is one part of the $2.2 billion plan to upgrade transmission assets and one of the biggest technological upgrades in TVA history.

Area residents with questions about the project can contact TVA through TVAinfo@tva.gov.


June 30, 2020

Loeffler Says Great American Outdoors Act Contains $15.4 Million For Chickamauga Park Maintenance Backlog

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said $15.4 million in deferred maintenance projects at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park would be addressed through a fund created by the Great American Outdoors Act . The bill passed the Senate on June 17 by a vote of 73 to 25, and is in the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration. President Trump said he will sign the ... (click for more)

Alexander Says “Stakes Are Too High” For Pro-Trump, Anti-Trump Mask Debate To Continue

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said “the stakes are too high,” for the political debate around wearing masks to continue. “Unfortunately this simple lifesaving practice has become part of a political debate that says: If you're for Trump, you don't wear a mask. If you're against Trump, you do,” Senator Alexander said. ... (click for more)

Opinion

It Is Past Time For Everyone To Wear Masks In Public

Just over two months ago, I wrote that managing a COVID-19 crisis does not come with a perfect playbook. I acknowledged that in difficult situations, the hallmark of leadership is analyzing the hazards, selecting the best wrong answer, and pressing ahead to gain control. Yet, here the playbook here was so obvious. The wearing of masks in public by all citizens affords a simple, ... (click for more)

1 Step Forward Then 2 Steps Back

I am hoping from the bottom of my heart that the intolerant and vile individual that threatened to burn down Shuford’s BBQ will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law. I also hope reparations will be ordered by the courts for the disruption of this small local business who has been serving Chattanooga successfully for over 30 years. This hypocrite just proved they ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers had a very memorable weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The NJCAA All-American golfer participated in the Cookeville City Amateur at Tennessee Tech University’s Golden Eagle Golf Club in his hometown of Cookeville, Tn. and took the crown, placing first overall in the event. However, the win was extra meaningful to Spillers and his family as ... (click for more)

Larry Carpenter Continues Long Tenure At Lee University

A slender built young athlete from Middletown, Ohio (Madison High School) walked onto the Lee College campus to play basketball for coach Dale Hughes in the fall of 1973 and some 47 years later Larry Carpenter continues to leave his mark; first as an outstanding basketball player, second an assistant basketball coach, then a head basketball coach and currently the Lee University ... (click for more)


