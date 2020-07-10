Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN

320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37365

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BANNER, SHADE TAYLOR

2898 SHIPLEY CHURCH RD COOKVILLE, 38501

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BATES, TACORY

3708 CHIEF VANN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BINFORD, CONLEY

730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CANNON, CAMERON GAGE

7203 N CRESTFIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, DOUGLAS EDWARD

4229 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAVIS, MAKAYLA S

2707 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DIMON, MARCUS RENE

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOLLIOLE, MICHAEL TODD

318 GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DUCKETT, LAFONDA FAYE

2512 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL, FOR RESALE

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $1,000

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE

BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

BURGLARY /AUTO (ATTEMPTED)

---

FONDAW, BRITTANY CRYSTAL

4809 WINDING LANE APT J HIXSON, 373433855

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV

---

FRANCE, COREY LAQUIE

128 SOUTH LINNER ROSSVILLE, 30701

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

HARASSMENT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

---

FREEMAN, DERRANCE REMONT

7610 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL

1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

10672 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GILLIAM, JAMES M

221 COMMERCE ST MAYSVILLE, 41056

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GRIFFIN, TERRY LEE

HOMELESS SHELTER CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HALE, GAVIN SEVEN

527 SPRING CREST LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON POLICE 1

ASSAULT ON POLICE 2

RESISTING ARREST

---

HAMILTON, COOPER HARRISON

9900 BREEZE HILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 373793597

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF THC WAX

---

HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HEIDER, PATRICIA MARIE

500 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

HELTON, WILLIAM

1131 CARRIAGE PARC DR APT 11 Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HENRY, WILLIAM JR

5303 ANDERSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT( ASSAULT ON A FIRST RESPONDER)

---

HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT

5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE

1105 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING W LICENSEW REVOKED

---

KING, BRITTANY NICHOLE

1384 MEADOWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KNIGHT, MEGAN LEE

722 LANCASTER SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

LAMBRETH, CHARLES B

929 ASHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

LANE, JYNEESE CHEREE

2310 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

MCGLOCTON, GARY SANWAREN

2209 S CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

MORRIS, PHILLIP

3936 LANDINGBROOK LANE RALIEGH, 27616

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

OLIJNYK, ERIC LEONID

4154 UDALL ST APT 5 SAN DIEGO,

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

---

ORTIZ, ADAM

10452 RACE LANE APT 2 APISON, 32302

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

PARKER, DANIEL JEVON

8004 BILL REED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL

10278 LOMA CITA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PEARSON, DAVID NATHANIEL

1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD L 87 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

RAPER, KESLEY J

226 CRYSTAL SPRINGS RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ROBERTSON, LISA MARIE

13 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS

4515 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WILLIAMS, TERRANCE LEBRON

1202 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 37402

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WILSON, TONYA

812 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency:

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

