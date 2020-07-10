Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALL, CHRISTINA JEAN
320 STOTTS ROAD PALMER, 37365
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BANNER, SHADE TAYLOR
2898 SHIPLEY CHURCH RD COOKVILLE, 38501
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BATES, TACORY
3708 CHIEF VANN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BINFORD, CONLEY
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033103
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CANNON, CAMERON GAGE
7203 N CRESTFIELD LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, DOUGLAS EDWARD
4229 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DAVIS, MAKAYLA S
2707 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DIMON, MARCUS RENE
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOLLIOLE, MICHAEL TODD
318 GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUCKETT, LAFONDA FAYE
2512 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL, FOR RESALE
BURGLARY
THEFT OVER $1,000
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE
BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
BURGLARY /AUTO (ATTEMPTED)
---
FONDAW, BRITTANY CRYSTAL
4809 WINDING LANE APT J HIXSON, 373433855
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
PROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV
---
FRANCE, COREY LAQUIE
128 SOUTH LINNER ROSSVILLE, 30701
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
HARASSMENT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
---
FREEMAN, DERRANCE REMONT
7610 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
FUQUA, DEQUAN KENTREL
1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH
10672 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GILLIAM, JAMES M
221 COMMERCE ST MAYSVILLE, 41056
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GRIFFIN, TERRY LEE
HOMELESS SHELTER CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HALE, GAVIN SEVEN
527 SPRING CREST LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON POLICE 1
ASSAULT ON POLICE 2
RESISTING ARREST
---
HAMILTON, COOPER HARRISON
9900 BREEZE HILL LANE SODDY DAISY, 373793597
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF THC WAX
---
HANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HEIDER, PATRICIA MARIE
500 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HELTON, WILLIAM
1131 CARRIAGE PARC DR APT 11 Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HENRY, WILLIAM JR
5303 ANDERSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT( ASSAULT ON A FIRST RESPONDER)
---
HUDSON, CHARLES ALBERT
5925 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE
1105 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING W LICENSEW REVOKED
---
KING, BRITTANY NICHOLE
1384 MEADOWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KNIGHT, MEGAN LEE
722 LANCASTER SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
LAMBRETH, CHARLES B
929 ASHLAND TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
LANE, JYNEESE CHEREE
2310 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
MCGLOCTON, GARY SANWAREN
2209 S CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MORRIS, PHILLIP
3936 LANDINGBROOK LANE RALIEGH, 27616
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
OLIJNYK, ERIC LEONID
4154 UDALL ST APT 5 SAN DIEGO,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
---
ORTIZ, ADAM
10452 RACE LANE APT 2 APISON, 32302
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
PARKER, DANIEL JEVON
8004 BILL REED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PARSONS, JAMES MICHAEL
10278 LOMA CITA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEARSON, DAVID NATHANIEL
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD L 87 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RAPER, KESLEY J
226 CRYSTAL SPRINGS RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROBERTSON, LISA MARIE
13 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS
4515 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, TERRANCE LEBRON
1202 BROOKHAVEN CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILSON, TONYA
812 ARLINGTON AVE Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
