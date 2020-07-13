 Monday, July 13, 2020 93.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Scruggs Outraises Gardenhire For 2nd Quarter, But Incumbent Already Had Over $102,000 War Chest

Monday, July 13, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Newcomer Glenn Scruggs had a decided advantage in campaign contributions over the incumbent Todd Gardenhire in the District 10 State Senate race during the second quarter. The Assistant Chief of Police for the Chattanooga Police Department has raised $37,363.19, while District 10’s current senator has raised $11,275.

However, Senator Gardenhire began the quarter with a comfortable balance of $102,443.84.

Asst. Chief Scruggs is the lone Democrat, and Senator Gardenhire is unopposed in the August primary.

Mr. Scruggs said, “I am so thankful to our supporters. This kind of support shows that our community is invested in this race.” He said, "I have spent most of the past month working directly with community members to ensure that protests remain peaceful. That direct interaction has allowed me the opportunity to hear from Chattanoogans. This is a unique moment in history. People are losing their jobs, burning their savings, going into debt, or worse - losing homes, cars, and apartments. What may have worked four years ago, when we were still growing under an Obama-boom, won’t work anymore.”

He said so far the campaign has taken no contributions from special interest groups. “This campaign is people-powered,” he said. “From the start, I have wanted to speak for working people in this District. That’s who we are and that's who I represent. Let corporations give their money to Todd, he’s their representative anyway.” 

Asst. Chief Scruggs received his largest donation from Envision Tennessee, who sent him $2,500. Norma and Olan Mills supplied $1600, as did Robert Mills, Paul Neely and Thomas Faulkner each. Anne Davis contributed $1,000 to the Scruggs campaign, and Sarah Faulkner, Mary Lynn-Dobson, and Alfred Smith Jr. each gave that same amount as well. Attorney John Brooks contributed $500, and District 29 Senator Raumesh Akbari also gave $500.

Ast. Chief Scruggs received $10,452.99 in un-itemized contributions, which is single donations of less than $200. The Scruggs campaign began the quarter with a bank balance of $11,717.99.

Senator Gardenhire received $6,000 from Tennessee Realtors PAC, by far the largest donation for the quarter. Lt. Governor Randy McNally contributed $3,200, and Carl Levi and Ray Adkins gave $1,000 apiece. Irene Ward donated $75. The Gardenhire campaign took in no un-itemized contributions.

On TN.gov Online Campaign Finance page, it showed Senator Gardenhire’s total contributions to be $7,775 (other than adjustments, loans, and interest). However, the sum of the listed contributions ended up being $11,275.

In terms of expenditures, the Scruggs campaign spent $14,616.32, while Senator Gardenhire spent only $404.54.

 

 


July 13, 2020

Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

July 13, 2020

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"

July 13, 2020

Pair Charged In Business Robbery On Rossville Boulevard


The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... (click for more)

District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office. He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him. "Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its ... (click for more)

Two suspects are in custody after they admitted to robbing a store on Rossville Boulevard. Police responded to a robbery call at Tienda Huehueteco. Officers were told that two hours before, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Supreme Court Orders Cancellation Of Fall 2020 Bar Examinations

The Tennessee Supreme Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of the Uniform Bar Examination in Tennessee scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 1, citing the current trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although stringent public health and safety protocols were planned for the administration of the examination, the Court decided that the in-person Fall Examination could not be safely administered ... (click for more)

DA Crump Reports Coronavirus Case In Office "Despite Our Best Efforts"

District Attorney Steve Crump in Cleveland reported a coronavirus case in his office. He said, "Fear is a liar. Don’t believe him. "Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 found its way into my office last week. Within a week, 8 members of my staff were exposed to the virus. Most were negative. One is now confirmed positive. This staff member was not exposed at work, didn’t ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayors And Legislators Have Demonstrated Bold Leadership In Mandating Masks

The Honorable Jim Coppinger The Honorable Andy Berke The Honorable members of the Hamilton County, TN legislative delegation: Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Bo Watson; Rep. Mike Carter, Yusuf Hakeem, Patsy Hazelwood, Esther Helton, and Robin Smith Dear Mayors, Senators, and Representatives: Thank you for your bold leadership! As healthcare leaders on the front lines of the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: B.B., Jesus Loves You

Minutes after I learned one of my very earliest friends, B.B. Branton, died early Sunday morning, another friend sent me an email that just fit the moment perfectly. When I was growing up, our back yard butted up against the Brantons' backyard, so B.B. and I were quite sure we started out as playpen partners and were close ever since. Both of our fathers were from Mississippi - ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golf Program Shines On The Amateur Circuit

Members from the Dalton State Men's and Women's Golf teams faired very well in amateur tournaments this past weekend. On the men's side, Ben Rebne, Matthew Cleary, and signee Steve Kibare from Canton posted top 10 finishes in the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club's Highland Course. Rebne, the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the NAIA, finished ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors