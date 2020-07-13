Scruggs Outraises Gardenhire For 2nd Quarter, But Incumbent Already Had Over $102,000 War Chest

Newcomer Glenn Scruggs had a decided advantage in campaign contributions over the incumbent Todd Gardenhire in the District 10 State Senate race during the second quarter. The Assistant Chief of Police for the Chattanooga Police Department has raised $37,363.19, while District 10’s current senator has raised $11,275.

However, Senator Gardenhire began the quarter with a comfortable balance of $102,443.84.

Asst. Chief Scruggs is the lone Democrat, and Senator Gardenhire is unopposed in the August primary.

Mr. Scruggs said, “I am so thankful to our supporters. This kind of support shows that our community is invested in this race.” He said, "I have spent most of the past month working directly with community members to ensure that protests remain peaceful. That direct interaction has allowed me the opportunity to hear from Chattanoogans. This is a unique moment in history. People are losing their jobs, burning their savings, going into debt, or worse - losing homes, cars, and apartments. What may have worked four years ago, when we were still growing under an Obama-boom, won’t work anymore.”

He said so far the campaign has taken no contributions from special interest groups. “This campaign is people-powered,” he said. “From the start, I have wanted to speak for working people in this District. That’s who we are and that's who I represent. Let corporations give their money to Todd, he’s their representative anyway.”

Asst. Chief Scruggs received his largest donation from Envision Tennessee, who sent him $2,500. Norma and Olan Mills supplied $1600, as did Robert Mills, Paul Neely and Thomas Faulkner each. Anne Davis contributed $1,000 to the Scruggs campaign, and Sarah Faulkner, Mary Lynn-Dobson, and Alfred Smith Jr. each gave that same amount as well. Attorney John Brooks contributed $500, and District 29 Senator Raumesh Akbari also gave $500.

Ast. Chief Scruggs received $10,452.99 in un-itemized contributions, which is single donations of less than $200. The Scruggs campaign began the quarter with a bank balance of $11,717.99.

Senator Gardenhire received $6,000 from Tennessee Realtors PAC, by far the largest donation for the quarter. Lt. Governor Randy McNally contributed $3,200, and Carl Levi and Ray Adkins gave $1,000 apiece. Irene Ward donated $75. The Gardenhire campaign took in no un-itemized contributions.

On TN.gov Online Campaign Finance page, it showed Senator Gardenhire’s total contributions to be $7,775 (other than adjustments, loans, and interest). However, the sum of the listed contributions ended up being $11,275.

In terms of expenditures, the Scruggs campaign spent $14,616.32, while Senator Gardenhire spent only $404.54.