Hamilton County Has 114 In Hospital Due To Coronavirus, Highest Number To Date

Hamilton County on Thursday reported 114 hospitalizations from the coronavirus, the highest number to date. Of the 114 patients, 37 are Hamilton County residents. Twenty-three are in intensive care.

Hamilton County has has no additional deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus, reported the Hamilton County Health Department. Thirteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 796.



Hamilton County cases went up by 141 for a total of 3,939. Tennessee cases went up by 2,479 to a new total of 71,450.

Officials said 41,250 have recovered in the state.

Sixty-three more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,497 in the state.



Officials said 1,123,038 have been tested in Tennessee.



Davidson County is listed with 160 deaths - an increase of three. It has had 14,982 cases - up from 14,550.

Shelby County has had 233 deaths and 15,324 cases - up from 14,891.

Knoxville is now reporting 17 deaths, one less than on Wednesday, and 1,915 cases - up 76.



Bledsoe County is at 636 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 18 more cases, bringing the total to 1,114. There has been six deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 370 cases and no deaths.



Marion County is at 113 cases, up nine, and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 54 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 71 cases - up three - and two deaths. Meigs County is at 43 cases and no deaths. Franklin County has 136 cases - up nine - and three deaths.



















