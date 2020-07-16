 Thursday, July 16, 2020 96.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 114 In Hospital Due To Coronavirus, Highest Number To Date

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Hamilton County on Thursday reported 114 hospitalizations from the coronavirus, the highest number to date. Of the 114 patients, 37 are Hamilton County residents. Twenty-three are in intensive care.

Hamilton County has has no additional deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus, reported the Hamilton County Health Department. Thirteen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 796.

Hamilton County cases went up by 141 for a total of 3,939. Tennessee cases went up by 2,479 to a new total of 71,450.  

Officials said 41,250 have recovered in the state. 

Sixty-three more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,497 in the state.

Officials said 1,123,038 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County is listed with 160 deaths - an increase of three. It has had 14,982 cases - up from 14,550.

Shelby County has had 233 deaths and 15,324 cases - up from 14,891. 

Knoxville is now reporting 17 deaths, one less than on Wednesday, and 1,915 cases - up 76.

Bledsoe County is at 636 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 18 more cases, bringing the total to 1,114. There has been six deaths.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 370 cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 113 cases, up nine, and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 54 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 71 cases - up three - and two deaths. Meigs County is at 43 cases and no deaths. Franklin County has 136 cases - up nine - and three deaths.










Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

CARTA approved the 2021 budget during Thursday’s meeting. The total operating revenue is $25,180,742, and the total expenses is also this same amount. Last year, the budget was $22,831,290. ... (click for more)

Police responded to a Tuesday call regarding a fire on Hixson Pike. Police said the anonymous caller told them an intoxicated, and possibly mentally ill woman had set fire to a Fletcher Bright ... (click for more)



Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

CARTA Approves 2021 Budget

CARTA approved the 2021 budget during Thursday’s meeting. The total operating revenue is $25,180,742, and the total expenses is also this same amount. Last year, the budget was $22,831,290. Sonja Sparks presented the budget, saying this represented a 2 percent overall increase, which was subsidized by the CARES Act. She said revenue in general has gone down. Passenger revenue ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Where We Are

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


