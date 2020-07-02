 Thursday, July 2, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,575 More Cases

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,575, bringing the total to 46,890, state health officials said Thursday.

There were 11 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 620.

Officials said 60 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,775.

Hamilton County recorded 61 new coronavirus cases. The cases have reached 2,704 in Hamilton County.

Deaths remain at 30.

There are now 46 coronavirus (or pending coronavirus) patients in local hospitals, including 37 from Hamilton County.

The number of those in Intensive Care remains at 18.

Davidson County is listed with 115 deaths, including three probable cases. It has had 10,125 cases. 

Shelby County has had 195 deaths - up three - and 10,765 cases.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 1,022 cases - up 40.

Bledsoe County is at 618 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 24 more cases, bringing the total to 604. There have been three deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 274 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 67 cases - up three - and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 29 cases - up one - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 58 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 82 cases and three deaths.

McMinn County is at 218 cases and 17 deaths.


Monroe County is at 136 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 41 cases - up three.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,507 cases and has 52 deaths.

There are 1,148 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths. 

 


Popular Red Bank Veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley Dies Suddenly

Tennessee Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,575 More Cases

Bradley County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges For Solicitation Of A Minor


Racism Is Our Real Health Crisis - And Response

In his article Roy Exum said that “This analysis shows that blacks had significantly lower educational attainment and home ownership and almost twice the proportion of households living below the poverty level and unemployed than whites in all age groups." Your quote also goes on to say "Such social factors are posited as “fundamental causes”. So these social factors are the reason ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our "Real" Health Crisis

Let’s be real honest. Anyone who dares to think that defunding the police is anything more than a terribly-twisted psychology experiment now being pushed by flaming liberals, or a zany “Black Lives Matter” type of ‘money grab,’ has never visited a jail, shared a Subway sandwich with three Chattanooga police officers, or witnessed a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer valiantly working ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

Tennessee Athletics Transitioning to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21

After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21. Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also ... (click for more)


