Police Seeking Murder Warrants For Gabriel Boykins After Bodies Of His Girlfriend, Her Daughter Found

Chattanooga Police located human remains at 2303 Greenwood Road o n July 9, and they have been identified as Tamara Church, 40, and a girl, 8.

Police have now issued murder warrants for Gabriel Boykins, boyfriend of Ms. Church.

On May 19, a family reported a missing adult and child to CPD. CPD's Missing Persons Unit was assigned to the case, opened an investigation, and distributed a missing persons poster.

On July 9, new information was learned that led to the CPD's Homicide Unit becoming involved in the investigation. Later on July 9, remains of two humans were located in the woods near 2303 Greenwood Road.

The adult remains were scientifically identified to be Ms. Church. Preliminary analysis of the child's remains found are believed to be that of the missing child.

Arrest warrants were then issued for Boykins, 45. CPD, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, continue to look for the suspect.