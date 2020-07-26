Man, 36, In Critical Condition After Shooting On East Brainerd Road

A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on East Brainerd Road On Saturday.

At approximately 3:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of 7020 East Brainerd Road.

Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and his condition is listed as critical.

All actionable leads are being pursued by CPD investigators.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.