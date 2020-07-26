 Sunday, July 26, 2020 92.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Man, 36, In Critical Condition After Shooting On East Brainerd Road

Sunday, July 26, 2020
A man, 36, is in critical condition after a shooting on East Brainerd Road On Saturday.
 
At approximately 3:01 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the parking lot of 7020 East Brainerd Road.
 
Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS, and his condition is listed as critical.
 
All actionable leads are being pursued by CPD investigators. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

July 26, 2020

Mayor Won't Stand Up To Downtown Vandals, But Is All Up In Arms Against Carney Operator

How interesting that Mayor Andy Berke is all bent out of shape over the traveling carnival that has been properly permitted to open for business in Chattanooga. Where was this strong voice when night after night the protesters downtown took over Miller Park and marched all over downtown, promising all kinds of vandalism? We never heard him opposing those groups. He would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 'Martial Law' Will Do It

There is nothing we can do about the surging coronavirus that has now infected record numbers in Chattanooga’s Tri-State area, other than resolutely follow the instructions to wear our masks, wash our hands four or five times a day, maintain a six-foot distance, and pray. The trillions (with a “t”) that America must spend to help its people are unavoidable and we cannot support ... (click for more)

Hurst Scores Twice In Red Wolves Draw At Tormenta FC

The Chattanooga Red Wolves opened their USL League One season with a 2-2 tie at South Georgia Tormenta FC Saturday night. Greg Hurst scored both of the Red Wolves goals after failing behind 1-0. The 2-1 lead held till the 91st minute when Tormenta's Daniel Jackson would tie the game. Both teams earn a point in league standings. The Red Wolves will host their first game ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Get Grad Transfer

Persistence paid off big time for Tennessee coach Kellie Harper and ultimately her women’s basketball program. Harper and her staff had continued to check the transfer portal, mindful of their glaring need for more backcourt depth. Former guard Jazmine Massengill entered the transfer portal in March and ended up at Kentucky, leaving the Lady Vols with Jordan Horston as their ... (click for more)


