Federal Government Seeking Large Tract For New Location For Chattanooga National Cemetery

Tuesday, July 28, 2020
The historic Chattanooga National Cemetery on Holtzclaw Avenue is running out of space. The federal government is actively looking for a large new site within 30 miles of downtown Chattanooga.
The federal U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking proposals for a new site for a veterans cemetery at Chattanooga.

The federal U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking proposals for a new site for a veterans cemetery at Chattanooga.

The current National Cemetery on Holtzclaw Avenue is landlocked and has been running out of burial space.

The proposal seeks a site of at least 200 acres within 30 miles of downtown Chattanooga. 

The Chattanooga National Cemetery was open at the time of the Civil War. On Dec. 25, 1863, Major General George H. Thomas, created the national cemetery in commemoration of the Battles of Chattanooga which took place Nov. 23-27, 1863.  The land was originally appropriated, but later purchased, from local residents Joseph Ruohs, Robert M. Hooke and J. R. Slayton.

By 1870, more than 12,800 interments were complete: 8,685 known and 4,189 unknown. The dead included men who fell at the battles of Chickamauga, Missionary Ridge and Lookout Mountain. There were also a number of reinterments from the surrounding area, including Athens, Charleston and locations along the line of General Sherman’s march to Atlanta. A large number of men—1,798 remains—who died at the Battle of Chickamauga were relegated to unknowns during the reinterment process.

Here is the full acquisition notice:

General Information
Contract Opportunity Type: Sources Sought (Original)
All Dates/Times are: (UTC-04:00) EASTERN STANDARD TIME, NEW YORK, USA
Original Published Date: Jul 27, 2020 03:28 pm EDT
Original Response Date: Aug 15, 2020 05:00 pm EDT
Inactive Policy: Manual
Original Inactive Date: Oct 14, 2020
Initiative:
None
Classification
Original Set Aside:
Product Service Code: E1PC - PURCHASE OF UNIMPROVED REAL PROPERTY (LAND)
NAICS Code: 531190 - Lessors of Other Real Estate Property
Place of Performance:
TBD ,
USA
Description
Page 2 of 2 U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS (VA) IS SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST TO ACQUIRE LAND IN CHATTANOOGA, TN FOR A NATIONAL CEMETERY VA is interested in acquiring land on which it may construct a VA National Cemetery within a thirty (30) mile radius from downtown Chattanooga and inclusive of sites within the States of Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. VA is looking for a parcel of no less than two hundred (200) acres. Delineated Area: To be considered, the site must be within a thirty (30) mile radius from downtown Chattanooga, TN and inclusive of sites within the States of Tennessee, Georgie, and Alabama. Please note: VA assumes no responsibility to purchase a site based upon responses to this advertisement. VA reserves the right to amend the delineated area and/or site requirements as needed. VA will only acquire a site based upon the fair market value, as determined by a qualified appraiser. VA will not acquire a site that is within the 100-year flood plain, unless it has no practicable alternative. If you would like to offer a site for VA s consideration, please submit an expression of interest to the Point of Contact listed below. In order to be considered, your expression of interest must include, at minimum, the following required items. VA reserves the right to eliminate a site from consideration if any of these items are not submitted. Required Items: Site location and current zoning and use with evidence that the site can be used for cemetery purposes. Approximate size of site. Proof of ownership/control of site, including but not limited to all subsurface mineral, water rights, etc. If you are not the owner, you must state your relationship to the owner and provide documentation (a letter or corporate resolution) that clearly demonstrates that you are an authorized representative of the owner and may offer the site for sale on the owner s behalf. State whether you have title to property, the site is under contract, whether you have retained an option to purchase, or have any other type of interest in the property. Legal description of site and maps, drawings with specific site perimeter or coordinates, surveys, site plan, photographs or renderings. Map showing access to site from major transportation routes, public transportation, and distance from nearest existing cemetery. Current availability of utilities at site is preferred, including potable, agricultural, or well water; sewer; gas; and electric. Include information about any and all water rights associated with the property. Provide a site plan that includes location of utilities, any easements (above and below ground), adjacent roads, and/or other encumbrances affecting the potential development of the parcel. Include any grading, drainage, or sewer plans that have been or will be completed in the future. Previously identified environmental, historic, endangered species (plant or animal), or cultural resources issues known to exist on the site and any remediation efforts taken or to be taken. Provide copies of any environmental studies or cultural resource assessments that have been conducted. Proof that the site is outside the 100-year flood zone, shown on a FEMA floodplain map with site boundaries or wetland survey. Information on any ongoing or planned development affecting the site, including neighboring projects and road/public utility line construction. Any known title issues, defects, deed restrictions, and encumbrances. Provide a copy of the deed of conveyance. If applicable, please provide copies of any recorded or unrecorded deed restrictions, development restrictions, encumbrances, and/or title defects. VA staff will conduct a site selection tour to consider sites that meet the Government s needs for this project. Interested offerors (owners, brokers, or their legal representatives) should submit one (1) electronic copy of information by e-mail to the point of contact below by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Friday, August 15, 2020. Please note that VA can only accept email attachments that are 5 MB or smaller. VA will accept multiple emails that include relevant attachments. Ms. Marianne Marinucci Department of Veterans Affairs Real Property Service (003C1E) 425 I (Eye) Street, NW, 6th Fl. Washington, DC 20001 Phone: (202) 632-5468 Email: marianne.marinucci@va.gov



July 28, 2020

Truck Driver Shoots At Men Attempting To Rob Him At Pilot Travel Center

July 28, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase Another 4,293; 54 Additional Deaths

July 28, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at the Pilot Travel Center at 243 Connector 3 in the back parking lot. A truck driver ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 175,052 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,293 since Monday. There have been 3,563 people in the state who ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Truck Driver Shoots At Men Attempting To Rob Him At Pilot Travel Center

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at the Pilot Travel Center at 243 Connector 3 in the back parking lot. A truck driver was strong-armed by four white men. During the struggle, the victim retrieved a handgun that he had on his person and attempted to counteract the robbery by shooting at one of the assailants. ... (click for more)

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase Another 4,293; 54 Additional Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 175,052 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 4,293 since Monday. There have been 3,563 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 54 more since Monday. Hospitalizations are at 17,544 - up 406 since Monday. There are 3,236 in ICU. Whitfield County has 86 new cases for a total ... (click for more)

Opinion

Scorched Earth - And Response

What we are experiencing in and through the false epidemic of the Chinese Corona Hoax and the civil uprisings is just part of a “Scorched Earth” operation in which the Globalist Progressives who are being exposed for who they are, and that is Marxists/Communists who are doing the best to take down the last bastion of freedom and that is the United States. With many of them ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Marlins’ Outbreak Ominous

After just three-to-four games in Major League Baseball’s abbreviated season, the league postponed two games Monday night in what could be an ominous sign, not just for baseball but in every crowd of any genre across the country. Registration for Hamilton County’s public schools is scheduled a week from this Friday and, already in July, there have been unprecedented numbers of cases ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

Following another highly successful year in the classroom, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program earned its eighth-straight United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association ( AVCA ) Team Academic Award following the 2019-20 academic year, the AVCA league offices announced last week. In addition to the 227 total NCAA DI programs, Chattanooga is ... (click for more)

UTC's Cole Strange Named To Phil Streele's FCS Preseason Team

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Cole Strange earned his first preseason All-American honors this week. He was recently named to Phil Steele’s FCS Preseason All-American Fourth Team. Steele also released his preseason all-conference teams, which included 13 Mocs in the Southern Conference listings. Strange is a three-year starter on the offensive line where he ... (click for more)


