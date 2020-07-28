Federal Government Seeking Large Tract For New Location For Chattanooga National Cemetery

The federal U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is seeking proposals for a new site for a veterans cemetery at Chattanooga.

The current National Cemetery on Holtzclaw Avenue is landlocked and has been running out of burial space.

The proposal seeks a site of at least 200 acres within 30 miles of downtown Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga National Cemetery was open at the time of the Civil War. On Dec. 25, 1863, Major General George H. Thomas, created the national cemetery in commemoration of the Battles of Chattanooga which took place Nov. 23-27, 1863. The land was originally appropriated, but later purchased, from local residents Joseph Ruohs, Robert M. Hooke and J. R. Slayton.

By 1870, more than 12,800 interments were complete: 8,685 known and 4,189 unknown. The dead included men who fell at the battles of Chickamauga, Missionary Ridge and Lookout Mountain. There were also a number of reinterments from the surrounding area, including Athens, Charleston and locations along the line of General Sherman’s march to Atlanta. A large number of men—1,798 remains—who died at the Battle of Chickamauga were relegated to unknowns during the reinterment process.

Here is the full acquisition notice:

Page 2 of 2 U.S. DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS (VA) IS SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST TO ACQUIRE LAND IN CHATTANOOGA, TN FOR A NATIONAL CEMETERY VA is interested in acquiring land on which it may construct a VA National Cemetery within a thirty (30) mile radius from downtown Chattanooga and inclusive of sites within the States of Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama. VA is looking for a parcel of no less than two hundred (200) acres. Delineated Area: To be considered, the site must be within a thirty (30) mile radius from downtown Chattanooga, TN and inclusive of sites within the States of Tennessee, Georgie, and Alabama. Please note: VA assumes no responsibility to purchase a site based upon responses to this advertisement. VA reserves the right to amend the delineated area and/or site requirements as needed. VA will only acquire a site based upon the fair market value, as determined by a qualified appraiser. VA will not acquire a site that is within the 100-year flood plain, unless it has no practicable alternative. If you would like to offer a site for VA s consideration, please submit an expression of interest to the Point of Contact listed below. In order to be considered, your expression of interest must include, at minimum, the following required items. VA reserves the right to eliminate a site from consideration if any of these items are not submitted. Required Items: Site location and current zoning and use with evidence that the site can be used for cemetery purposes. Approximate size of site. Proof of ownership/control of site, including but not limited to all subsurface mineral, water rights, etc. If you are not the owner, you must state your relationship to the owner and provide documentation (a letter or corporate resolution) that clearly demonstrates that you are an authorized representative of the owner and may offer the site for sale on the owner s behalf. State whether you have title to property, the site is under contract, whether you have retained an option to purchase, or have any other type of interest in the property. Legal description of site and maps, drawings with specific site perimeter or coordinates, surveys, site plan, photographs or renderings. Map showing access to site from major transportation routes, public transportation, and distance from nearest existing cemetery. Current availability of utilities at site is preferred, including potable, agricultural, or well water; sewer; gas; and electric. Include information about any and all water rights associated with the property. Provide a site plan that includes location of utilities, any easements (above and below ground), adjacent roads, and/or other encumbrances affecting the potential development of the parcel. Include any grading, drainage, or sewer plans that have been or will be completed in the future. Previously identified environmental, historic, endangered species (plant or animal), or cultural resources issues known to exist on the site and any remediation efforts taken or to be taken. Provide copies of any environmental studies or cultural resource assessments that have been conducted. Proof that the site is outside the 100-year flood zone, shown on a FEMA floodplain map with site boundaries or wetland survey. Information on any ongoing or planned development affecting the site, including neighboring projects and road/public utility line construction. Any known title issues, defects, deed restrictions, and encumbrances. Provide a copy of the deed of conveyance. If applicable, please provide copies of any recorded or unrecorded deed restrictions, development restrictions, encumbrances, and/or title defects. VA staff will conduct a site selection tour to consider sites that meet the Government s needs for this project. Interested offerors (owners, brokers, or their legal representatives) should submit one (1) electronic copy of information by e-mail to the point of contact below by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Friday, August 15, 2020. Please note that VA can only accept email attachments that are 5 MB or smaller. VA will accept multiple emails that include relevant attachments. Ms. Marianne Marinucci Department of Veterans Affairs Real Property Service (003C1E) 425 I (Eye) Street, NW, 6th Fl. Washington, DC 20001 Phone: (202) 632-5468 Email: marianne.marinucci@va.gov



