AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/29/20

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
July 29, 2020
Tennessee now has 100,822 coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,778 people. There have been 1,020 who have died from the virus in the state, reported health officials on Wednesday, an increase ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 178,323 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,373 since Tuesday.
There have been 3,642 people in the state ... (click for more)
(click for more)
Tennessee now has 100,822 coronavirus cases, an increase of 1,778 people. There have been 1,020 who have died from the virus in the state, reported health officials on Wednesday, an increase of 21.
There have been 4,482 patients hospitalized in Tennessee from the virus, up 110.
Officials said 62,129 have had the virus and recovered.
Over 1.4 million have been tested.
... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 178,323 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,373 since Tuesday.
There have been 3,642 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 79 more since Tuesday.
Hospitalizations are at 17,64 - up 420 since Tuesday. There are 3,301 in ICU.
Here are the numbers by county:
Bartow ... (click for more)
As I write this article this afternoon, like many concerned citizens, I am waiting for the Hamilton County Health Department to release the latest numbers relating to COVID-19. The big stat everybody and most parents are fixated on are the number of active cases. This number is the stat that will tell us in what phase school will open this August, but what does it really mean?
... (click for more)
A couple of years before my blessed mother went to her Heavenly reward in 2014, she would spend her ordinary afternoons with her TV preachers and, Lord, it was such a blessing; mom was in her late 80s. She had a deep wish not to go in a nursery home – and who could blame her -- so I moved into the upstairs of her beautiful home to tend to her and we had the most wonderful assortment ... (click for more)
With the absence of minor league baseball this season, Lookouts fans can find some solace with impressive major league debuts from a pair of former players who spent last summer in Chattanooga.
After being promoted to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, catcher Tyler Stephenson and pitcher Tejay Antone earned accolades for their performances in Monday night’s 8-7 loss to the Chicago ... (click for more)
Following another highly successful year in the classroom, the Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program earned its eighth-straight United States Marine Corps (USMC) / American Volleyball Coaches Association ( AVCA ) Team Academic Award following the 2019-20 academic year, the AVCA league offices announced last week.
In addition to the 227 total NCAA DI programs, Chattanooga is ... (click for more)