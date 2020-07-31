 Friday, July 31, 2020 Weather

Friday, July 31, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ARMOUR, REGINALD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COFFEY, TESSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/12/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CONNER, PAIGE MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/18/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CROSS, TIFFANY LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CUMMINGS, GREGORY TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/17/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
DEERE, DELEON RAMON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRINDSTAFF, ALEXANDER LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, JIMMIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HOWARD, GEORGE AARON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/21/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/06/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEE, ROBERT MARKUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCAFEE, DAPHNE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MURPHY, ROBERT NOLAN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
PENDLEY, GARRETT MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PUTMAN, DASHAY L
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RICE, RONALD GLENN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/05/1991
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $1,000)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
RIEDINGER, RAVIN ELISABETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RUTHERFORD, ZACHARY CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
TAYLOR, CORDARIUS LADRE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, ANDRE D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMAS, GREGORY REECE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/03/1960
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, SHAWANDA ANITA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
VICENTE VICENTE, CLINTON SANTO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/20/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WALKER, ROSELYNNE ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR
WAUGH, WILLIE JR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR


