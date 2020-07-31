Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARMOUR, REGINALD DEWAYNE
5203 WOODLAWN VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37402
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
COFFEY, TESSA MARIE
2639 HIGHWAY 95 ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
----
CONNER, PAIGE MORGAN
3945 VALLEY VIEW HWY SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
CROSS, TIFFANY LEEANN
4837 HIGHWAY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
CUMMINGS, GREGORY TYLER
110 TASHA ROAD IVEY, 31031
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA
7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
----
DEERE, DELEON RAMON
2308 GREEN FOREST DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL
3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
GRINDSTAFF, ALEXANDER LEWIS
P.O.
BOX 834 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HARRIS, JIMMIE THOMAS
7710 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON
3612 ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
----
HILL, BRANDON LEE
7719 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
----
HOWARD, GEORGE AARON
4500 WOODY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD
721 WOODMORE LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
----
JOHNSON, TOMMY TYRELL
1403 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045612
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
----
LEE, ROBERT MARKUS
1923 DOODS AVN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE
6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
LIVARCHUK, VENIAMIN
251 OLD TUNNEL HILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
MCAFEE, DAPHNE LYNN
8613 EAST RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
MURPHY, ROBERT NOLAN
304 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
MURRAY, HEATHER CELESTE
621 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
----
OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
4903 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (VIOL
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEFT OF CENTER VIO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVERS DUE CARE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INS
----
PENDLEY, GARRETT MICHAEL
1896 MAG WILLIAM RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
PUTMAN, DASHAY L
3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
RICE, RONALD GLENN
3745 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF AUTO)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $1,000)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
----
RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART
8810 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
----
RIEDINGER, RAVIN ELISABETH
617 SUNFLOWER DR CANTON, 30114
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
RUTHERFORD, ZACHARY CHARLES
6221 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
----
SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLEN
CONNERS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
----
SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY
1020 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
STAMPER, CORDELL MAURICE
7607 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
----
TAYLOR, CORDARIUS LADRE
3019 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
THOMAS, ANDRE D
2914 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
THOMAS, GREGORY REECE
63 BARTON ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
TUCKER, SHAWANDA ANITA
316 WEST 40TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37440
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD NEGLECT
----
VICENTE VICENTE, CLINTON SANTO
4153 EAST RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
WALKER, ROSELYNNE ANDREA
823 W 12TH STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
WAUGH, WILLIE JR
1809 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
----
WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL
911 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
----
WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE
360 BRYANT BEAR TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
