Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMOUR, REGINALD DEWAYNE

5203 WOODLAWN VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37402

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

----

BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

COFFEY, TESSA MARIE

2639 HIGHWAY 95 ROCK SPRING, 30739

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

----

CONNER, PAIGE MORGAN

3945 VALLEY VIEW HWY SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

CROSS, TIFFANY LEEANN

4837 HIGHWAY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

CUMMINGS, GREGORY TYLER

110 TASHA ROAD IVEY, 31031

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA

7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

----

DEERE, DELEON RAMON

2308 GREEN FOREST DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

EVANS, ORLANDO JERRELL

3450 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

----

GRINDSTAFF, ALEXANDER LEWIS

P.O.

BOX 834 DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HARRIS, JIMMIE THOMAS7710 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HERNANDEZ-REYNOSO, NELSON3612 ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT----HILL, BRANDON LEE7719 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI----HOWARD, GEORGE AARON4500 WOODY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT----JEFFRIES, CURTIS DENARD721 WOODMORE LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----JOHNSON, TOMMY TYRELL1403 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045612Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED----LEE, ROBERT MARKUS1923 DOODS AVN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----LIVARCHUK, VENIAMIN251 OLD TUNNEL HILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----MCAFEE, DAPHNE LYNN8613 EAST RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----MURPHY, ROBERT NOLAN304 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE----MURRAY, HEATHER CELESTE621 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)----OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON4903 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (VIOLVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEFT OF CENTER VIO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVERS DUE CARE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN A PENAL INS----PENDLEY, GARRETT MICHAEL1896 MAG WILLIAM RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)----PUTMAN, DASHAY L3025 NORTHWAY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFAILURE TO APPEAR----RICE, RONALD GLENN3745 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION(BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER $1,000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER----RICHARDS, JAMES STEWART8810 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)----RIEDINGER, RAVIN ELISABETH617 SUNFLOWER DR CANTON, 30114Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION----RUTHERFORD, ZACHARY CHARLES6221 WIMBERLY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE----SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLENCONNERS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)----SIMONS, WILLIAM TROY1020 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----STAMPER, CORDELL MAURICE7607 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA----TAYLOR, CORDARIUS LADRE3019 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----THOMAS, ANDRE D2914 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----THOMAS, GREGORY REECE63 BARTON ST RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----TUCKER, SHAWANDA ANITA316 WEST 40TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37440Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECT----VICENTE VICENTE, CLINTON SANTO4153 EAST RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----WALKER, ROSELYNNE ANDREA823 W 12TH STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR----WAUGH, WILLIE JR1809 NEWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA----WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL911 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT----WINESBURGH, SHAWN LEE360 BRYANT BEAR TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000FAILURE TO APPEAR

