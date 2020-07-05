Coronavirus Cases Rise By 1,291 In Tennessee; There Are Nine More Virus Deaths

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,291, bringing the total to 51,431, state health officials said on Sunday. Of the total, 30,254 have recovered.



There were nine more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 646.

Officials said 11 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,871.

Tennessee is approaching 900,000 on its testing program.

Hamilton County has had 53 more coronavirus cases, health department officials said. That brings the total to 2,871.

Deaths from the virus remain at 35.

Davidson County is listed with 228 deaths - an increase of four. It has had 11,089 cases - up from 10,730.

Shelby County has had 200 deaths - up two - and 11,793 cases - up 233.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 1,1421 cases - up 36.

Bledsoe County is at 620 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 33 more cases, bringing the total to 707. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 286 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 73 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 42 cases - up four - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 62 cases - up three - with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 87 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 237 cases and now 18 deaths.



Monroe County is at 140 cases and six deaths. Polk County is at 45 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,610 cases and has 52 deaths.



There are 1,313 cases in Williamson County and it has 15 coronavirus deaths.

Free Health Department testing opportunities in Hamilton County are available Monday-Sunday, July 6th-12th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Lake Academy. The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Tennessee National Guard, will offer free COVID-19 testing at East Lake Courts on Monday, July 6th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a walk-up testing event only. However the public may drive to the event, park, and walk to the testing tent. No appointment is needed.

Testing continues in Hamilton County. During the week of Monday, June 29-Friday, July 3, the Hamilton County Health Department tested 3,299 people at their Brainerd High School testing site.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

· COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

· English Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

· Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook. com/SaludHamiltonTN/

· YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

· YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

· Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/