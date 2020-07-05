 Sunday, July 5, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Coronavirus Cases Rise By 1,291 In Tennessee; There Are Nine More Virus Deaths

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,291, bringing the total to 51,431, state health officials said on Sunday. Of the total, 30,254 have recovered.

There were nine more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 646.

Officials said 11 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,871.

Tennessee is approaching 900,000 on its testing program.

Hamilton County has had 53 more coronavirus cases, health department officials said. That brings the total to 2,871.

Deaths from the virus remain at 35.

Davidson County is listed with 228 deaths - an increase of four. It has had 11,089 cases - up from 10,730. 

Shelby County has had 200 deaths - up two - and 11,793 cases - up 233.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 1,1421 cases - up 36.

Bledsoe County is at 620 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 33 more cases, bringing the total to 707. There have been three deaths. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 286 and no deaths.

Marion County is at 73 cases and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 42 cases - up four - and no deaths. Grundy County is at 62 cases - up three - with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 87 cases and three deaths.

McMinn County is at 237 cases and now 18 deaths.


Monroe County is at 140 cases and six deaths. Polk County is at 45 cases.

 

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,610 cases and has 52 deaths.

There are 1,313 cases in Williamson County and it has 15 coronavirus deaths. 

 

Free Health Department testing opportunities in Hamilton County are available Monday-Sunday, July 6th-12th from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Lake Academy. The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the Tennessee National Guard, will offer free COVID-19 testing at East Lake Courts on Monday, July 6th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a walk-up testing event only. However the public may drive to the event, park, and walk to the testing tent. No appointment is needed.

 

Testing continues in Hamilton County. During the week of Monday, June 29-Friday, July 3, the Hamilton County Health Department tested 3,299 people at their Brainerd High School testing site.

 

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

 

·        COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

·        English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

·        Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

·        YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

·        YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

·        Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

·        Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth

 

 


July 5, 2020

A woman at a residence on Hixson Pike said someone had taken the groceries she had delivered to her door step. She said the last time this had happened it was a man who lived across the hall ... (click for more)

A car ran into the Mr. Trophy store on Dayton Boulevard Saturday. The driver was traveling north on Dayton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he jumped the curb, knocking down a telephone ... (click for more)

The regularly-scheduled meeting of the City of Dalton Mayor and Council has been canceled. The meeting has been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of the ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Says Female Friend Looked Through His Drawers, Took Several Items; Woman Looking For Romance On Facebook Now Realizes She Was Scammed

A woman at a residence on Hixson Pike said someone had taken the groceries she had delivered to her door step. She said the last time this had happened it was a man who lived across the hall to the right, but she could not offer any other description of the possible suspect. She did not see this person take the items, and she did not have any evidence to support her claim. police ... (click for more)

Car Runs Into Mr. Trophy On Dayton Boulevard

A car ran into the Mr. Trophy store on Dayton Boulevard Saturday. The driver was traveling north on Dayton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he jumped the curb, knocking down a telephone pole and a light pole, then hit the corner of Mr. Trophy building. According to first responders on the scene, the driver was inebriated, had no insurance, and the wrong tags on his car. ... (click for more)

Time To Examine Tax Breaks For Churches - And Response

Churches are classified for tax purposes as 501(c)(3) organizations. This means contributions to them are generally tax deductible and they pay no property taxes on their real estate facilities. In return for this there are certain restrictions they must follow, the most important being: "Specifically, 501(c)(3) organizations are prohibited from engaging in excessive political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

Due to my strong belief that ‘country comes before self,’ this rare issue of The Sunday Funnies is necessary because of Independence Day, but this week The Saturday Funnies will again appear. Our long-term readers know that the weekly funnies come from the emails that are shared during the week, thus the disclaimer But do 4th of July jokes get stale by the 5th? A crafty teacher ... (click for more)

Auto Racing Pioneer Joe Richey Dies At 85

A true pioneer of local auto racing passed away Saturday. Joseph W. “Joe” Richey, 85, was surrounded by his loving family. Joe Richey is a member of the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame and was a familiar sight around area tracks fielding race cars including his families #87 carried on by his son Rex in the 80's, 90's and beyond. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga, North ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Women's Golf Sets Tee Times For Tuesday's Team Play

CHATTANOOGA WOMEN’S CITY TEAM PLAY Black Creek Golf Club 9:30 SHOTGUN START 1A COUNCIL FIRE A TEAM – COLLETTE MURRAY, KYNDALL SHAMBLIN, AMY LONG, PRESLEE YODER 1B COUNCIL FIRE B TEAM – DARLENE WERYNYAK, PATTY DONAHOO, SANDRA YODER, CARLENE RYON 18A COUNCIL FIRE C TEAM – PHYLLIS LOFTSGARD, LYNN MCGEE, NANCY LOGUE, DONA ROBINSON 18B BLACK CREEK A TEAM – MEG BUCHANAN, ... (click for more)


