CPD Seeking Information On Person Wanted For Questioning In Lee Highway Murder

The Chattanooga Police Department quickly located and arrested Guster Harfield, 64, in connection with the Aug. 8th homicide in the 7700 block of Lee Highway. While Harfield has been charged, investigators continue working to fully develop the case for prosecution.

CPD Homicide investigators are now releasing three photos of an unidentified white woman wanted for questioning in relation to this case. The images are of poor quality, but even the smallest detail from the public could help advance this investigation.

Anyone who recognizes her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact CPD immediately by calling the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100. Callers can remain anonymous.