Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor called 911 reporting a fire at 1541 North Chester Road. At 3:45 pm, the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke showing at the front of the home.



Firefighters conducted a quick interior search and found fire in the kitchen area. The fire was contained in a matter of minutes and found no one in the residence.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential heat-related issues to the firefighters on the scene.

Fire officials reported $25,000 in damages, and the cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.