Councilman Byrd Says "Worst Nightmare" Happened When Car Crashed Into New Avondale Rec Center

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

City Councilman Anthony Byrd said "our worse fears were realized" on Friday when a car ran into the side of the new Avondale Recreation Center.

No one was injured in the wreck, police said.

Councilman Byrd said a woman stole a car, then hit another vehicle before careening into the rec center. 

He said residents had warned about the building being constructed up to the sidewalk by the busy Wilcox Boulevard.

Maura Sullivan, city chief operating officer, said there was enough damage that the work will need to go out for bid.

She said officials had commissioned a traffic study last fall. However, she said a number of residents were opposed to the slowing of traffic that would have added 1-2 minutes on commute times. So the city did not go forward with any traffic changes.   

 


Members of the City Council on Tuesday night approved a resolution by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod "declaring racism as a public health crisis in the city of Chattanooga." Voting in favor were Ms. Coonrod, Carol Berz, Jerry Mitchell, Erskine Oglesby, Anthony Byrd and Russell Gilbert. Council members Ken Smith and Darrin Ledford said they approved the aims of the resolution,

The 5 Lives Of A Southside Pioneer

Re: Coyote Jack's Is For Sale: Southside Pioneer! From an inspiration for zonal urban re-development to an urban armpit and disgrace to a city in two short decades. 1400 Cowart St. has had five lives and counting over most of a century: from meat packer, to furniture warehouse, to upscale restaurant, to mid-scale restaurant, to glorified honky tonk dive.

Roy Exum: Racism. . . Or Murder

I know, and you know, and everybody in the world knows, this 'Defund the Police' is the most ridiculous nonsense in the world. Maybe you've heard that in Chicago on the Fourth of July weekend, 70 people were shot. That's 38 on the Fourth of July alone. Ten in body bags. For the week, ending at midnight on Saturday, it was 138 shot, 26 dead. But wait … on Sunday, June 5 th , the

Forte Fitness Designed To Address Individual Needs

We all know there are lots of gymnasiums and fitness facilities in the Chattanooga area, all catered to helping individuals become healthy and more fit through smarter eating habits and a legitimate exercise plan. Some are bigger than others. Most offer fitness classes of all kinds and most have operating hours that cater to the busy schedules of each person. Life as we know

CFL Partners With Vfl Wolfsburg For Special Webinar

Chattanooga FC is partnering with Vfl Wolfsburg for a special webinar detailing life as a Bundesliga academy player and what Academy coaches at the top level in Germany are looking for in their players. In their webinar titled "What It Takes", Vfl Wolfsburg Academy will share stories from their Academy, insight as to what really is going through an Academy coach's mind as they evaluate


