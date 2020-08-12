Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, ROBERT E

7304 STARLING RD HIXSON, 37304

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

-----

APPLEBET, MICHAEL VERNARD

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

-----

BROOKS, ROY

2512 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

-----

BURKE, OLIVER RYAN

8222 HIXON SPRING ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

-----

CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE

4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ( DOMESTIC)

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

-----

DAVIS, MARCUS MONTRELL

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

DENNISON, MICHAEL JARED

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

-----

DOLLMONT, JOSHUA LEE

193 LOCUST RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

-----

ELEY, ANDREW WILLIAM

2001 DAYTON BLVD APT F03 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

EVANS, WESLEY LEBRON

5625 GEORGETOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO)

-----

GRANT, JONATHAN CHAD

2300 ARROYO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212823

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

-----

HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL

Bonny Oaks Dr Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON

8425 STORMY HOLLOW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III

-----

HOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE

1413 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

AGG.

STALKINGCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCECUSTODIAL INTERFERENCEAGG. STALKINGHARASSMENT-----JENSEN, DANNY LEE201 PEACHTREE ST TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----JOHNSON, ALYSSA M132 ROCKY FORD RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----JOHNSON, MICHAEL ANDREW209A SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114918Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----KEITH, RACHEL KATHERINE28 TULIP LANE ROSSVILLE, 30742Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000-----KING, ERICA VICTORIA3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)-----LEE, JACQUELINE LYNN4923 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC-----MANUS, MARTY EUGENE7000 SHIRLEY POND RD APT B HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING W/LICENSE REVOKED-----MATTHEWS, ALISSA1620 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----MERRELL, MARCEL BROOKLYN306 ELMHURST TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE245 SOUTH HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITH LICENSE REVOKED-----MONTGOMERY, CYNTHIA A2416 6TH AVE #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MORRIS, MASON LOWERY412 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeREV LIC-----OBRIEN, TYLER PRESTON217 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----PIGG, BRANDON LEE5518 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----ROBERTSON, CHARLES FRANKLIN5305 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSS OF METH SCH IIPUBLIC INTOXICATION-----SILVERNAIL, AARON484 COHULLA RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239110Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----TORREY, ANTHONY LAVELLE408 VICOTRIA AVENUE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR-----VERIJNIKOV, MICHAEL N400 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000-----WHITE, DEVONTE JAYQUAN2516 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-----WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS724 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY-----WILSON, MICHAEL EVAN4115 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, ROBERT E

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKE, OLIVER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CLINE, JANELL MAXINE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/28/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DAVIS, MARCUS MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DENNISON, MICHAEL JARED

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR GRANT, JONATHAN CHAD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/03/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KEITH, RACHEL KATHERINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000

LEE, JACQUELINE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/27/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/16/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITH LICENSE REVOKED MONTGOMERY, CYNTHIA A

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/14/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, MASON LOWERY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/08/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

REV LIC OBRIEN, TYLER PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIGG, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROBERTSON, CHARLES FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/23/1955

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSS OF METH SCH II

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TORREY, ANTHONY LAVELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/28/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WHITE, DEVONTE JAYQUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY