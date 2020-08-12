 Wednesday, August 12, 2020 79.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, ROBERT E
7304 STARLING RD HIXSON, 37304
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
APPLEBET, MICHAEL VERNARD
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
-----
BROOKS, ROY
2512 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
BURKE, OLIVER RYAN
8222 HIXON SPRING ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE
4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ( DOMESTIC)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
-----
DAVIS, MARCUS MONTRELL
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DENNISON, MICHAEL JARED
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
DOLLMONT, JOSHUA LEE
193 LOCUST RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
-----
ELEY, ANDREW WILLIAM
2001 DAYTON BLVD APT F03 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
EVANS, WESLEY LEBRON
5625 GEORGETOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO)
-----
GRANT, JONATHAN CHAD
2300 ARROYO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212823
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
-----
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
Bonny Oaks Dr Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON
8425 STORMY HOLLOW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III
-----
HOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE
1413 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
AGG.

STALKING
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
AGG. STALKING
HARASSMENT
-----
JENSEN, DANNY LEE
201 PEACHTREE ST TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
JOHNSON, ALYSSA M
132 ROCKY FORD RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
JOHNSON, MICHAEL ANDREW
209A SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114918
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
KEITH, RACHEL KATHERINE
28 TULIP LANE ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
-----
KING, ERICA VICTORIA
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
-----
LEE, JACQUELINE LYNN
4923 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
-----
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
7000 SHIRLEY POND RD APT B HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING W/LICENSE REVOKED
-----
MATTHEWS, ALISSA
1620 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
MERRELL, MARCEL BROOKLYN
306 ELMHURST TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE
245 SOUTH HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITH LICENSE REVOKED
-----
MONTGOMERY, CYNTHIA A
2416 6TH AVE #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MORRIS, MASON LOWERY
412 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
REV LIC
-----
OBRIEN, TYLER PRESTON
217 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
PIGG, BRANDON LEE
5518 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
ROBERTSON, CHARLES FRANKLIN
5305 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSS OF METH SCH II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
SILVERNAIL, AARON
484 COHULLA RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239110
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
TORREY, ANTHONY LAVELLE
408 VICOTRIA AVENUE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
VERIJNIKOV, MICHAEL N
400 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
-----
WHITE, DEVONTE JAYQUAN
2516 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
724 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
-----
WILSON, MICHAEL EVAN
4115 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, ROBERT E
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKE, OLIVER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLINE, JANELL MAXINE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DAVIS, MARCUS MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DENNISON, MICHAEL JARED
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
GRANT, JONATHAN CHAD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/18/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/03/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KEITH, RACHEL KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
LEE, JACQUELINE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/27/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/16/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITH LICENSE REVOKED
MONTGOMERY, CYNTHIA A
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/14/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, MASON LOWERY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/08/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • REV LIC
OBRIEN, TYLER PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIGG, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBERTSON, CHARLES FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/23/1955
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSS OF METH SCH II
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TORREY, ANTHONY LAVELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/28/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITE, DEVONTE JAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
WILSON, MICHAEL EVAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)


August 12, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 11, 2020

Mike Cameron Defeats John Deffenbaugh In GOP Runoff For Georgia House 1 Seat; Hullander Wins In Catoosa, Stultz In Walker

August 11, 2020

Longtime Home Of State Senator Ward Crutchfield Demolished


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADKINS, ROBERT E 7304 STARLING RD HIXSON, 37304 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Former Walker County Republican Party Chairman Mike Cameron defeated former Georgia House 1 state representative John Deffenbaugh in a Republican runoff on Tuesday. Mike Cameron 2,857 John ... (click for more)

The longtime home of state Senator Ward Crutchfield overlooking the Tennessee River next to the Veterans Bridge was recently demolished. The demolition came after approval was recently given ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADKINS, ROBERT E 7304 STARLING RD HIXSON, 37304 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ----- APPLEBET, MICHAEL VERNARD 1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Mike Cameron Defeats John Deffenbaugh In GOP Runoff For Georgia House 1 Seat; Hullander Wins In Catoosa, Stultz In Walker

Former Walker County Republican Party Chairman Mike Cameron defeated former Georgia House 1 state representative John Deffenbaugh in a Republican runoff on Tuesday. Mike Cameron 2,857 John Deffenbaugh 2,213 Mr. Cameron, 60, spent 32 years in the health industry. He was a leader in the movement to change Walker County government from a sole commissioner setup. Mr. Deffenbaugh, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Best Wishes To HCDE's Tim Hensley In His Retirement

I have filed many open records requests over the years, and no open records administrator has performed as HCDE’s Tim Hensley. It is truly lala land seeking public records from governments and their agencies. There are many methods utilized to render public records unattainable to citizens, such as making the records cost prohibitive, government attorneys declaring their entire ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Lunchbox Letters

You’ll remember the COVID crisis abruptly ended the 2019-20 school year in April and then followed a miserable four months where the flu effectively prohibited our children from seeing their friends, playing Little League baseball and being on the swim team. Our psychologists tell us the children have also suffered from “negative mental health issues.” Children need to begin catching ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Red Wolves Earn 2-2 Tie At North Texas

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a point in USL League One standings Saturday night with a 2-2 tie at North Texas. The Red Wolves are third in the standings behind Greenville Triumph and Union Omaha. Greg Hurst opened the scoring in the third minute. North Texas's Beni Redzic scored in teh 47th and the 87th minute to give the home team a 2-1 lead. Marky Hernandez tied the ... (click for more)

Riley Hickman Raising Twin Ooltewah Teenagers Ready To Race Soon

The "Hustler" Riley Hickman of Ooltewah has his hands full in a different and unique aspect of his racing career. Winning nearly 100 various Late Model features over the past 20 years in and around Tennessee, North Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the most important aspect has been his twin sons. Now, at 13 Drew and Dillon (sitting on the door area - talking with dad) are interested ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors