Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADKINS, ROBERT E
7304 STARLING RD HIXSON, 37304
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
APPLEBET, MICHAEL VERNARD
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
-----
BROOKS, ROY
2512 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
BURKE, OLIVER RYAN
8222 HIXON SPRING ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
CHRISTIAN, SAMMIE
4210 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ( DOMESTIC)
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
-----
DAVIS, MARCUS MONTRELL
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DENNISON, MICHAEL JARED
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
-----
DOLLMONT, JOSHUA LEE
193 LOCUST RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
-----
ELEY, ANDREW WILLIAM
2001 DAYTON BLVD APT F03 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
EVANS, WESLEY LEBRON
5625 GEORGETOWN ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO)
-----
GRANT, JONATHAN CHAD
2300 ARROYO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212823
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
-----
HAMILTON, DARYL MICHEAL
Bonny Oaks Dr Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON
8425 STORMY HOLLOW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III
-----
HOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE
1413 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
AGG.
STALKING
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
AGG. STALKING
HARASSMENT
-----
JENSEN, DANNY LEE
201 PEACHTREE ST TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
JOHNSON, ALYSSA M
132 ROCKY FORD RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
JOHNSON, MICHAEL ANDREW
209A SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114918
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
KEITH, RACHEL KATHERINE
28 TULIP LANE ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
-----
KING, ERICA VICTORIA
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
-----
LEE, JACQUELINE LYNN
4923 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
-----
MANUS, MARTY EUGENE
7000 SHIRLEY POND RD APT B HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING W/LICENSE REVOKED
-----
MATTHEWS, ALISSA
1620 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
MERRELL, MARCEL BROOKLYN
306 ELMHURST TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
MILLER, JENNIFER SIMONE
245 SOUTH HOWELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITH LICENSE REVOKED
-----
MONTGOMERY, CYNTHIA A
2416 6TH AVE #2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MORRIS, MASON LOWERY
412 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
REV LIC
-----
OBRIEN, TYLER PRESTON
217 TIMBERKNOLL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
PIGG, BRANDON LEE
5518 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
ROBERTSON, CHARLES FRANKLIN
5305 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSS OF METH SCH II
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
SILVERNAIL, AARON
484 COHULLA RD SE CLEVELAND, 373239110
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
TORREY, ANTHONY LAVELLE
408 VICOTRIA AVENUE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
VERIJNIKOV, MICHAEL N
400 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
-----
WHITE, DEVONTE JAYQUAN
2516 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
-----
WILLIAMS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
724 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
-----
WILSON, MICHAEL EVAN
4115 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
Here are the mug shots:
|CLINE, JANELL MAXINE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/28/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HULLENDER, KANE ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 08/11/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
