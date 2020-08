Tennessee Has 13 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Go Up By 1,947

Tennessee had 13 more coronavirus deaths bringing the toll to 1,326, state Health Department officials said Friday afternoon.



There were 1,947 new cases in the state for a total of 130,458.



There were 77 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 5,725.



There have been 91,323 people recover from the virus.



Testing numbers are above 1.8 million.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 24,251 cases, up 308; 321 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 21,528 cases, up 248; 221 deaths



Knox County: 5,051 cases, up 105; 41 deaths



Bledsoe County: 734 cases, up 7; 2 deaths



Bradley County: 2,102 cases, up 36; 15 deaths



Franklin County: 363 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 126 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Marion County: 240 cases, up 1; 5 deaths



McMinn County: 591 cases, up 8; 20 deaths



Meigs County: 115 cases, up 2; no deaths



Monroe County: 479 cases, up 10; 10 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 237 cases, up 13; 5 deaths

Rhea County: 574 cases, up 8; 2 deaths



Sequatchie County: 117 cases, up 2; 1 death