 Monday, August 17, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


State Rep. Mike Carter In Intensive Care At Erlanger With COVID

Sunday, August 16, 2020
Rep. Mike Carter
Rep. Mike Carter

State Rep. Mike Carter is in the Intensive Care Unit at Erlanger Hospital with COVID-19, House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison said in an email.

He stated, “Our friend and colleague Mike Carter is in ICU at Erlanger with COVID. He is asking for prayers. Let’s lift him up y’all.”

Rep. Carter, a Republican from Ooltewah, was among those attending the Lincoln Day Dinner in Chattanooga on July 31.

Afterward, the county Health Department warned of a COVID exposure at the heavily-attended event that featured both U.S. Senate candidates Bill Hagerty and Manny Sethi.

Rep. Carter is an attorney who was formerly a Hamilton County judge in General Sessions Court.

Earlier, former House Speaker Glen Casada said he had come down with the virus. He did not attend the recent special legislative session.


August 17, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

August 16, 2020

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Climb 1 To 61; Tennessee Deaths Increase By 21

August 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, GENTRY DOUGLAS 3217 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING ... (click for more)

The county Heath Department on Sunday reported 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 6,768. There was one more death bringing the toll to 61. Tennessee had 21 more coronavirus deaths ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN 7477 COMMOMS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, GENTRY DOUGLAS 3217 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- ATKINS, KELLY MICHELLE 915 S SEMINOLE APT 16 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- BAILEY, KYLIA ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Coronavirus Deaths Climb 1 To 61; Tennessee Deaths Increase By 21

The county Heath Department on Sunday reported 74 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 6,768. There was one more death bringing the toll to 61. Tennessee had 21 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,366, state Health Department officials said. There were 1,961 new cases in the state for a total of 133,708. There were 34 more patients hospitalized to ... (click for more)

Opinion

School Must Go On With Teachers And Staff More At Ease With The Risk

Re: Teacher COVID Video: Teachers are among our most important professionals. Their influence on students is profound and greatly appreciated. They are essential, vital workers - as are healthcare professionals, firefighters and police officers, grocery store staff, retailers, wholesalers, waiters and chefs, mechanics, convenience store and gas station personnel, cleaners, maintenance ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: What To Do With General A.P. Stewart

Since the courthouse entrance on the south end of the Hamilton County Courthouse has been closed to any entrance/exit traffic since 9/11, I doubt that it has been given as much attention as professed by the advocates for the removal of General A. P. Stewart. The General seems to have tried to rectify his military career by serving as the first superintendent of the Chickamauga Battlefield ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Wins 2-0 At Detroit City FC

The Chattanooga Football Club traveled to Detroit City FC this weekend for a key NISL League matchup. Chattanooga will return with a big three points in the league standings, winning 2-0. Guatemalan Darwin Lom give CFC an early 1-0 lead in the third minute off an assist from Ian McGrath. Zeca Ferraz pushed the CFC advantage to 2-0 after finishing off a corner kick early ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Red Wolves Fall 1-0 At Greenville

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Greenville this weekend to take on Greenville Triumph FC. Greenville's Lachlan McLean would score the only goal of the match in the 71st minute to give the home time the win. Chattanooga will continue USL League One play this Saturday at home as they take on South Georgia Tormenta FC. Kick off is set for 5 p.m. at Chi Memorial Stadium ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors