State Rep. Mike Carter In Intensive Care At Erlanger With COVID

State Rep. Mike Carter is in the Intensive Care Unit at Erlanger Hospital with COVID-19, House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison said in an email.

He stated, “Our friend and colleague Mike Carter is in ICU at Erlanger with COVID. He is asking for prayers. Let’s lift him up y’all.”

Rep. Carter, a Republican from Ooltewah, was among those attending the Lincoln Day Dinner in Chattanooga on July 31.

Afterward, the county Health Department warned of a COVID exposure at the heavily-attended event that featured both U.S. Senate candidates Bill Hagerty and Manny Sethi.

Rep. Carter is an attorney who was formerly a Hamilton County judge in General Sessions Court.

Earlier, former House Speaker Glen Casada said he had come down with the virus. He did not attend the recent special legislative session.