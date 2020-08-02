Zach Wamp Says Hagerty Hired Young Girls In Short Shorts For Rallies; Senator Blackburn Rails Against Accusation

Former Congressman Zach Wamp caught the attention of U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn and others in the Bill Hagerty camp when he tweeted that the Hagerty campaign hired girls to come to rallies in short shorts.

Mr. Wamp wrote: "In 2010 race for governor, I won virtually every straw poll across the state and got beat soundly on Election Day. Same thing will happen to Hagerty on Thursday.

"He hires young girls to show up in short shorts. Pitiful campaign. Vote Sethi."

Mr. Wamp also said, "They are now running a negative campaign against me and I am not on the ballot. Hagerty campaign is undignified and shameful. Total negative and their antics Friday night at Hamilton County dinner are an embarrassment. Vote for Manny for honor and truth!"

Senator Blackburn, a Hagerty backer, was among those responding. She tweeted, "Note to Zach Wamp: Now we know what you think of young conservative women who show up to campaign and be involved in the political process.

"It's disgraceful that in 2020 conservative women are still fighting such bias.

"Show these young women some respect equal to the respect you would want shown to your wonderful wife and daughter."

Mr. Wamp responded, "This personal assault is typical of @BillHagertyTN campaign. My attorney, conservative daughter+my daughter-in-law were at this dinner dressed appropriately empowered by our family to do what’s right. Vote @DrMannySenate #HONOR."

Former Congressman Wamp later pulled the initial tweet.

He explained, "The Hagerty campaign activity in Chattanooga was becoming undignified. I pulled the tweet because I didn't want my personal opinion here to distract from today's campaign news."