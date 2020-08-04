 Tuesday, August 4, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


3 Police Officers Suffered Burns In Hixson Duplex Fire That Was Deliberately Set

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Three city police officers suffered burns, including one officer having to be taken to the Vanderbilt Burn Unit, in the fire on Sunday night on Eldridge Road in Hixson.

A man who fire officials set the blaze was listed in critical condition. He was charged with arson.

A friend of one of the officers involved said in a Facebook post that they were after a burglary suspect at the time, and he set the fire to try to kill the officers.

Mariah Phillips wrote, "Joe (Kerns) had a very scary encounter tonight on duty. A suspect from a burglary used an accelerant and lit a home on fire with three officers inside to attempt to kill them. 

"Joe was inside. He suffered first-degree burns to his face and severe smoke inhalation which burned his throat. He is still vomiting black soot, but his oxygen is much improved. He had angels surrounding him for sure."

She said Officer Britton Virden was expected to make a full recovery within several weeks.

Burglary detective Michael Woodling had to be taken to the burn center in Nashville.

Police officials said, "CPD was out with a burglary suspect who took off, running into a unit of the duplex. Officers cleared the other side of the duplex, tried to get the suspect to come from the side he entered, and were writing up a search warrant when one of the officers noticed smoke inside the unit.

"The officers knew the suspect was in there, but it was not known if anyone else was in the burning unit. Two patrol officers and one burglary investigator made entry. All three made it out, but all suffered injuries - one taken to Vandy's burn center for treatment. All three have been released from hospitals and are recovering."

The incident happened at 9:10 p.m. in the 5100 block of Eldridge Road.

Fire officials said, "There were reports of possible entrapment in the residential blaze so a second alarm was called to bring additional units to the scene.

"When crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming out of the front of the unit on the left side of the duplex.They also found flames in the basement. Firefighters attacked the fire and conducted searches simultaneously on the first floor and in the basement.They found one person in the basement and pulled him out. He was taken to the hospital."

The fire was out by 10 p.m.


August 4, 2020

Zoom Bomber Interrupts Chamber Presentation By Supt. Johnson; Chamber Apologizes

August 4, 2020

Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

August 4, 2020

Tennesseans Head To The Polls On Thursday


Near the end of a county schools presentation by Supt. Bryan Johnson to the North Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce on Monday, there was a "Zoom bombing" from an individual identified as "Todd ... (click for more)

Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program. ... (click for more)

Tennesseans will head to the polls across the state on Thursday to vote in the State and Federal Primary and County General election. “Election officials across the state have spent months ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Zoom Bomber Interrupts Chamber Presentation By Supt. Johnson; Chamber Apologizes

Near the end of a county schools presentation by Supt. Bryan Johnson to the North Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce on Monday, there was a "Zoom bombing" from an individual identified as "Todd Williams." The individual, who had a swatiska in the background, used the N Word and profanity. Dr. Johnson was unfazed and even joked about the interruption and the "ignorance." But he said ... (click for more)

Bible In The Schools Presents Community Gift To Hamilton County Schools

Local non-profit Bible in the Schools presented Hamilton County Schools with its annual community gift of over $1.7 million as reimbursement for the 2019-2020 Bible History elective program. Cathy Scott, president, along with Tom Glenn, incoming chairman of the board of directors, and board member of Bible in the Schools Mike Harrell presented the community gift to Superintendent ... (click for more)

Opinion

Leave C.E. James Monument And Park Alone - And Response (4)

The recent controversy over the monument to our town's founder, C.E. James, is more than a completely unnecessary and avoidable waste of time and possibly money - it is contrived and downright silly. Race-based restrictions on residential real estate sales weren't just common a century ago, they were universal in both the North and South. Such "red-lining" didn't start to die out ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Laughing With Jim Murray

When I was in high school, I would love it when the “Newspapers in Education” would roll around once a week. The Chattanooga Times was a real Godsend because it offered me something interesting to read during class and, man, I would pounce on the paper. I would immediately find the syndicated columnist, Jim Murray, and revel in his every word. He was - and this I believe to this ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors