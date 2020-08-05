Fiery Accident Shuts Down Bonny Oaks Drive, Knocks Out Power To Nearby Area Early Wednesday Morning

A fiery accident on Bonny Oaks Drive early Wednesday morning shut down the road and also knocked out power to nearby businesses.

One of those affected was WTVC NewsChannel 9, which lost its signal until around 5:30 a.m.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle incident at 12:30 a.m..

The vehicle clipped a telephone pole, rolled down an embankment and caught fire.

When Quint 6 arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, as well as the vegetation around it.

Power lines had fallen down onto the roadway and, as a result, firefighters could not make access to the vehicle.

Once EPB workers made sure that things were safe, the fire was extinguished.