Fiery Accident Shuts Down Bonny Oaks Drive, Knocks Out Power To Nearby Area Early Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

A fiery accident on Bonny Oaks Drive early Wednesday morning shut down the road and also knocked out power to nearby businesses.

 

One of those affected was WTVC NewsChannel 9, which lost its signal until around 5:30 a.m.

 

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle incident at 12:30 a.m..

 

The vehicle clipped a telephone pole, rolled down an embankment and caught fire. 

 

When Quint 6 arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, as well as the vegetation around it. 

 

Power lines had fallen down onto the roadway and, as a result, firefighters could not make access to the vehicle.

 

Once EPB workers made sure that things were safe, the fire was extinguished. 


Red Bank Getting Several Transportation Improvements

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Georgia Officials Report 81 More Coronavirus Deaths, 2,573 New Cases


A number of transportation improvements are getting ready to take place in Red Bank in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, the ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY 2342 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ALIAS CAPIAS ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 81 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 3,921. There were 2,573 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Red Bank Getting Several Transportation Improvements

A number of transportation improvements are getting ready to take place in Red Bank in conjunction with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. At the commission meeting Tuesday night, the board of commissioners authorized entering into a contract between Red Bank and TDOT that will focus on three projects. The Lullwater Bridge that is one lane will be replaced with a new two-lane ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALDWIN, RONALD DEWEY 2342 LAKEVIEW DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ALIAS CAPIAS (THEFT OF PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING) THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) ---- BARNES, KEON LAMONTE 842 ARLINGTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374064110 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Wisest Republicans Are Those Who Skipped Lincoln Day Dinner

Thank you to United States Senate candidate Bill Hagerty‘s spokesperson for explaining why many attendees at last Friday’s Republican fundraising dinner at the Convention Center were shipped in from other Tennessee counties. Specifically, candidate Hagerty‘s spokesperson explained that most similar events were already canceled; and that the Hamilton County fundraiser was “like ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re Out Of ‘Touch’

I’ve been a “people person” for all of my life and not until this past weekend did I become aware I have been suffering badly due to “lack of touch.” A lifelong friend passed along a Daily Devotional where a gifted pastor in Massachusetts mourned the fact that – get this – she had been touched by another human being only four times in the last four months. As I paused to dwell on ... (click for more)

UTC's Sept. 3 Football Game With Western Kentucky Is Delayed

The UTC football game set at Western Kentucky on Sept. 3 will be delayed. Western Kentucky Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said, “We have had continuing discussions with Chattanooga regarding the date of our 2020 football game. Given the recent changes among many programs regarding their start date for the upcoming football season, WKU and Chattanooga have mutually agreed ... (click for more)

Topgolf Opens Second Open-Air Concept In Chattanooga

Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and entertainment company, announced its newest venue located in Chattanooga will open its doors to the public on Friday. The new venue is the second community-focused, completely open-air concept from Topgolf, featuring a technology-driven, single-level design. Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted ... (click for more)


