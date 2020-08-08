Witnesses Saw Road Rage Killing Of 19-Year-Old Caleb McKean; Got Tag Number Of Mazda Driven By Terry Beard, Who Confessed

Police said several people witnessed the road rage killing of 19-year-old Caleb McKean on Friday afternoon. One got the tag number of the distinctive Mazda driven by the shooter.

That let police to 43-year-old Terry Julius Beard, who confessed and has been charged with criminal homicide.

At approximately 2:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1300 block of East Third Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses stated to police that a dark-colored, hatchback-style Mazda vehicle pulled up to the right side of the victim's vehicle and fired two shots into it. A few hours later police located the suspect vehicle at 4020 Kirkland Ave., Police conducted a traffic stop, and detained the people in the vehicle - Beard and a female..

Upon questioning, Beard stated to investigators that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

He said it "started as a road rage incident before he decided to shoot the victim."

Beard said the gun was in the center console of his vehicle. A 9mm pistol was located there.

Police said video footage from RTIC and Speedway Gas Station cameras showed the Mazda fleeing the scene. It had a very distinctive clear cut peeling on the roof.

Police said Beard is a convicted felon on charges of aggravated robbery and escape.

Beard is being held on $250,000 bond.