Witnesses Saw Road Rage Killing Of 19-Year-Old Caleb McKean; Got Tag Number Of Mazda Driven By Terry Beard, Who Confessed

Saturday, August 8, 2020
Police said several people witnessed the road rage killing of 19-year-old Caleb McKean on Friday afternoon. One got the tag number of the distinctive Mazda driven by the shooter. 
 
That let police to 43-year-old Terry Julius Beard, who confessed and has been charged with criminal homicide.
 
At approximately 2:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 1300 block of East Third Street. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries.
 
Witnesses stated to police that a dark-colored, hatchback-style Mazda vehicle pulled up to the right side of the victim's vehicle and fired two shots into it. A few hours later police located the suspect vehicle at 4020 Kirkland Ave., Police conducted a traffic stop, and detained the people in the vehicle - Beard and a female..
 
Upon questioning, Beard stated to investigators that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.
 
He said it "started as a road rage incident before he decided to shoot the victim."
 
Beard said the gun was in the center console of his vehicle. A 9mm pistol was located there.
 
Police said video footage from RTIC and Speedway Gas Station cameras showed the Mazda fleeing the scene. It had a very distinctive clear cut peeling on the roof.
 
Police said Beard is a convicted felon on charges of aggravated robbery and escape.
 
Beard is being held on $250,000 bond.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.  

August 9, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, CHARLES HOWARD 950 SPRING CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374123967 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FUGITIVE OUT OF WALKER CO --- ADKINS, MARK DAVID 5409 CONNELL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BEARD, TERRY

Georgia Records 71 More Coronavirus Deaths; Has 4,445 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been an additional 71 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 4,186. There were 4,445 new cases as that total reached 213,427 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 20,556 - up 274 since Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 631 cases, up 22; 9 deaths; 54 hospitalizations,

Thanks To District 1



Roy Exum: Christians … And Trump



Chattanooga FC Strengthens Roster With New Players Before NISA Fall Season



Red Wolves Notch MLS Rookie Tanner Dieterich On Loan




