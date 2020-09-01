Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; Tennessee Has 1,396 More Cases, 27 More Deaths

There have been two more COVID-19-related death in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 77.



An additional 79 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,026.

Health Department officials said 6,376 people (79 percent) have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 1,573 active cases.

There are 58 COVID patients in Chattanooga hospitals, plus two that are suspected. There are 16 patients in intensive care.

Tennessee had 27 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,781, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,396 new cases in the state for a total of 156,329.



The state had 100 more patients hospitalized to bring that total to 6,978.



There have been 118,885 people recover from the virus in Tennessee.



Testing numbers are above 2.214 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 27,173 cases, up 53; 387 deaths



Davidson County: 23,622 cases, up 148; 259 deaths



Knox County: 6,516 cases, up 87; 59 deaths, up 2



Bledsoe County: 777 cases, up 2; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,501 cases, up 28; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 517 cases, up 25; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 152 cases,up 3; 3 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 328 cases, up 3; 7 deaths



McMinn County: 803 cases, up 12; 23 deaths



Meigs County: 163 cases, up 1; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 759 cases, up 10; 15 deaths



Polk County: 331 cases, up 4; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 661 cases, up 9; 5 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 144 cases, up 2; 1 death