Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAILES, PAUL TRACY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/22/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH FOR RES

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BLACKBURN, ELIJAH O

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

FEDERAL BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $2,500.00 CASTANEDA, LEONARDO DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II CRADDOCK, DANIEL F

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/14/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRAIG, DANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC FRANKLIN, MONTRELL JAWON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GORDON, ANTWAUN MATIAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HAMMONDS, YAN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HEADRICK, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/11/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HIGGINS, KEDARRIAN MARSHELE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/03/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT JOHNSON, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/08/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKED KILGORE, JENNIFER ROSE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LAWSON, EARNEST LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALI LEDBETTER, ABIGAIL BOUDREAUX

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/14/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCCLENDON, HENRY NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MONTEVERDI, MITCHELL MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/16/1969

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MULL, KRISTINE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NASH, PATRICK D

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OTTEY, LAURA A

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/16/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PERRY, MICHAEL L

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/28/1975

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM SEYMOUR, PAUL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/09/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED

DUI 2ND SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE FRAUD WATERS, ROBERT ERNEST LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 06/08/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WHALEY, JUSTIN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, WILLIAM HEATH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 09/21/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU