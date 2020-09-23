 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 65.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Tennessee Releases Data Showing Significant Learning Loss Among K-12 Students

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education on Wednesday released estimated data regarding learning loss for Tennessee students resulting from COVID-19 school closures through the summer months. Preliminary data projects an estimated 50% decrease in proficiency rates in 3rd grade reading and a projected 65% decrease in proficiency in math.

 

“This data highlights the immense challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created for our students and educators,” said Governor Lee.

“The vast majority of students learn best in-person with their teacher, and we’ll continue to help provide a safe environment for Tennessee students to get their educational journeys back on track.”

 

While many students traditionally experience learning loss over the summer, projections show that learning loss from March school closures through the summer is expected to be 2.5 times that of a normal summer rate. Projections were developed in partnership with national researchers using historical, Tennessee-specific data to provide additional learning loss estimates based on the extended school closures.

 

"We know that increased time away from school has negative implications for students, which is compounded during extended building closures,” said Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn. “The department is focused on ensuring we provide essential services and resources to mitigate learning loss and keep students on a path to success this new school year.”

 

The learning loss impacts early grades greater than later grades, placing these students further behind in the learning trajectory as they progress through school. Students with lower proficiency rates are also disproportionately impacted by learning loss, further exacerbating existing achievement gaps.

 

Research from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on the economics of education shows that each additional year of schooling increases life income by an average of 7.5-10%. Further, a loss of one-third of a year in effective learning for just the students affected by the closures of early 2020 will, by historical data, lower a country’s GDP by an average of 1.5% over the remainder of the century.


September 23, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

September 23, 2020

Driver Services Adds New Services To Self-Service Kiosks

September 23, 2020

Tennessee Releases Data Showing Significant Learning Loss Among K-12 Students


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 DICKSON, DAVID JEREMY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 09/23/2020 2 DICKSON, DAVID JEREMY EVADING ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announced new services now available at all self-service kiosks placed across Tennessee. The addition ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education on Wednesday released estimated data regarding learning loss for Tennessee students resulting from COVID-19 school closures through ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 DICKSON, DAVID JEREMY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 09/23/2020 2 DICKSON, DAVID JEREMY EVADING ARREST 09/23/2020 1 QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 09/23/2020 True Bills: 310509 1 ARMOUR, DARRELL DEWAYNE VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 09/23/2020 ... (click for more)

Driver Services Adds New Services To Self-Service Kiosks

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announced new services now available at all self-service kiosks placed across Tennessee. The addition of these services to the kiosks will provide customers another alternative to visiting a Driver Services Center or county clerk partner. New services available at Self-Service Kiosks ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg Remembers Bettye Parker

One of the most patriotic individuals I have ever known has passed away. Bettye Parker died Tuesday after a short illness. At Bettye's request there will be no memorial service. Bettye ran Bettye Parker Realty on Highway 58 for as long as I can remember. She handled thousands of property transactions. Her son, Paul Parker, also became involved in real estate and is the real ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ballot Bearer Is Shot

Last week was a typical one for Chicago. The weekly shooting gallery was about normal for the third week of September – 100 people shot, 14 homicides and 86 wounded -- on the downtown streets. But there was one shooting that stood out. A United States Postal Service letter carrier was shot four times when she got in the crosshairs of a drive-by shooting and now the USPS is on the ... (click for more)

Sports

The Champions Club Announces Rebrand To The Ooltewah Club

The Champions Club, a private lifestyle and golf club located in Ooltewah, announces the official rebranding and renaming of the club to The Ooltewah Club. The rebrand celebrates the recent completion of a more than $1 million renovation to the facilities and coincides with the new ownership and management company’s commitment to the continued improvement of the club. Overseen ... (click for more)

CFC Wins NISA Fall Tournament Opener In Detriot

The Chattanooga FC soccer team opened the NISA Fall Tournament with a 2-0 win over the LA Force on Wednesday night in Detroit. Sean Hoffstatter scored in the 45th minute and Darwin Lom scored 63rd minute. CFC will play their second game of round robin games on Monday, September 28 against Cal United Strikers FC. The Fall NISA tournament is being played in Detroit September ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors