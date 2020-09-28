Woman, 71, Shot Early Monday Morning On Olive Street

A woman, 71, was shot early Monday morning on Olive Street.

At approximately 5:39 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1700 Olive Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim was struck by gunfire that originated from a moving vehicle.