No New Deaths Reported In Hamilton County From Coronavirus; 77 New Cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths in Hamilton County, the county Health Department announced on Wednesday, as the toll remain at 78.



An additional 77 coronavirus cases were reported in Hamilton County, bringing the new total to 8,190.

Health Department officials said 6,411 people (78 percent) have recovered from the coronavirus and there are currently 1,701 active cases.

There are 30 Hamilton County residents currently hospitalized and 16 patients in intensive care.

Tennessee had 18 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 1,815, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,715 new cases in the state for a total of 159,546.



The state currently has 897 people hospitalized from the virus, 15 less than on Wednesday.

There have been 141,568 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.261 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 27,410 cases, up 146; 393 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 23,778 cases, up 75; 259 deaths, down 1



Knox County: 6,736 cases, up 107; 63 deaths, up 2



Bledsoe County: 794 cases, up 12; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 2,526 cases, up 2; 16 deaths



Franklin County: 567 cases, up 33; 4 deaths



Grundy County: 153 cases, up 1; 3 deaths



Marion County: 356 cases, up 14; 7 deaths



McMinn County: 834 cases, up 17; 23 deaths



Meigs County: 169 cases, up 2; 2 deaths



Monroe County: 828 cases, up 44; 15 deaths



Polk County: 344 cases, up 9; 10 deaths



Rhea County: 663 cases; 5 deaths



Sequatchie County: 167 cases, up 18; 2 deaths, up 1