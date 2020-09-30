Motorcyclist Killed In Tuesday Afternoon Wreck On Hixson Pike

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Hixson Pike on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:11 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the crash at 4827 Hixson Pike. It was found that a Chevy Malibu driven by a man, 82, was exiting a parking lot, turning left (north) onto Hixson Pike.

A Triumph STR motorcycle was traveling south on Hixson Pike approaching the parking lot entrance/exit.

The Malibu pulled out of the parking lot, crossed southbound lanes, and was struck by the motorcycle. Upon impact, the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and was struck by a Subaru Crosstrek traveling northbound on Hixson Pike.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. Other drivers did not report any injuries.

The motorcyclist was identified as a 48-year-old man.

The driver of the Crosstrek was a 60-year-old female.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous. manner.



