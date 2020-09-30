 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Weather

Motorcyclist Killed In Tuesday Afternoon Wreck On Hixson Pike

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Hixson Pike on Tuesday afternoon.
 
At approximately 3:11 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the crash at 4827 Hixson Pike. It was found that a Chevy Malibu driven by a man, 82, was exiting a parking lot, turning left (north) onto Hixson Pike.
 
A Triumph STR motorcycle was traveling south on Hixson Pike approaching the parking lot entrance/exit. 

The Malibu pulled out of the parking lot, crossed southbound lanes, and was struck by the motorcycle. Upon impact, the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and was struck by a Subaru Crosstrek traveling northbound on Hixson Pike.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. Other drivers did not report any injuries. 

The motorcyclist was identified as a 48-year-old man.

The driver of the Crosstrek was a 60-year-old female.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.  



Man, 21, Shot On Wilcox Boulevard

A 21-year-old man was shot in the 3400 block of Wilcox Boulevard on Tuesday night. At approximately 7:21 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call. Police located the victim suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. A crime scene was located by CPD Neighborhood Policing Officers. ... (click for more)

3 Injured After Vehicle Chase Leads From Hamilton County Into Georgia

Three people in a vehicle being pursued by Hamilton County deputies on Tuesday night were injured after the vehicle crashed after going into Georgia. At approximately 10:10 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2100 block of Gunbarrel Road. The vehicle fled from deputies and continued across the state line. The vehicle being chased immediately struck a vehicle ... (click for more)

Wildlife Conservation? - And Response

TWRA and their lame excuses of public safety, how about the danger of discharging a rifle in a crowded city? Don't we get enough of that from the miscreants running around armed to the teeth? It would have taken a little more time, a little more money to trap the bear and then it could have been humanely euthanized or better yet given a second chance. We all know these state ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Mid-Week Musings

Put me down as a huge proponent of Amy Coney Barrett to take the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s seat on The Supreme Court. The more I read about her the stronger I feel. And when I happened across an article in the South Bend, Ind., newspaper, it solidified my belief that for our nation to have any doubts whatsoever and try to trip her on perceived ideological flim-flam is just horribly ... (click for more)

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Dalton State's Trevor Bassett Medals At Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27). Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took ... (click for more)


