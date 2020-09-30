Nonstop United Service To Houston Begins, Daily Chicago Flights Resume In Chattanooga On Thursday

On Thursday, The Chattanooga Airport will mark the beginning of nonstop United Express service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to Houston and the return of daily United flights to Chicago. These flights mark a significant milestone in the resurgence of travel to and from the Chattanooga Airport.

"This is an encouraging step forward as the air travel industry gradually recovers," said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport.

"We deeply appreciate our airline partners for their roles in reviving consumer confidence and creating new travel opportunities for our passengers. We are pleased to now have convenient access to a new destination, Houston, and for the return of service to Chicago, one of the most popular destinations for both business and leisure travelers."

"We are excited about the start of our new United Express flights from the Chattanooga Airport to Houston and the additional travel opportunities that will now be available," said Greg Atkin, SkyWest’s managing director of Market Development. "Our passengers will also be able to fly with confidence thanks to the layered approach to safety, which includes enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings and customer self-assessments with check-in."

The first incoming flight from Houston will arrive in Chattanooga at 5:18 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to depart at 5:48 p.m. The first incoming flight from Chicago will arrive in Chattanooga at 8:42 p.m. The outbound flight will leave Chattanooga at 7 a.m. on Oct. 2.