Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN

18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BEARDEN, JEFFREY WAYNE

1639 E 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10

---

BOAZ, CATHERINE NEIKALE

2169 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOWLING, QUADARIUS DEONTE

4016 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

---

BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374091208Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSULT)---BRUMMITT, KEVIN JAMES1210 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF METH---BRYSON, CATHY DARLENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESION OF CONTROLLED SU---BUCKNER, ASHLEY MARIE5001 DELAWARE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---BUTCHEE, EGERTIS2655 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CAMPBELL, MATTHEW DAVID4815 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $60,000---CHILDRESS, BARRY LAMONT907 ELY RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---CRUMSEY, MONTRELL3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153575Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DRAKE, RONALD LAMONT3919 ALLGOOD CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE---FINLEY, ERIC DEWAYNE2810 SAINT JOHNS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---FITZGERALD, AARON102 WILLIAMS STREET DECKERD, 37398Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GILBERT, BRENDAN THOMAS610 MERRIAM ST Chattanooga, 374053444Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (HARASSMENT)---GLADSON, SPENCER ALLEN55 CAMPBELL RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---GRAY, DANIEL W8535 BLUEBERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GRIMES, JEFFERY DEVOL521 TERRELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112820Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---HARBISON, JAMES KELLY8425 STORMY HOLLOW RD CHATTANOOGA, 374218356Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency:CONTEMPT OF COURTRECKLESS HOMICIDETAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE---HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS888 ARLINGTON AVE B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HAVIS, DEUNTREA RAHSUN3935 DAHLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---HERNANDEZ, CONDE2805 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUGHES, MITCHELL190 CAL DILLARD TURTLE TOWN, 37391Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUSSEY, LEONARD W9204 MUSCA LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---IVEY, JONATHAN TYLER3333 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JACKSON, JERMAINE MATTHEW2101 ROBIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---JORDAN, ALLEN LAMAR4941 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---KILGORE, CHAD JEREMY612 WERNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAASSAULT ON POLICESTOP, FRIST, HALTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KING, SHAWNIKKA J861 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE---LANGSTON, JAMARKO LAMAR1304A ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRAPEFALSE IMPRISONMENT---LUMSDEN, LOUIS LEE7105 BLOSSOM CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MANUS, MARTY EUGENE7000 SHIRLEY POND RD APT B HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON REV LIC---MURPHY, JOHN KOLTON9670 MILLER COUNTRY SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ONEAL, THOMAS HENDRICKS6932 WALKER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---PARRA, RODRIGO J CARMONA457 HICKORY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN---PATRICK, MILTON JOSEPH5225 OLD HIXSON PIKE APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POINTER, EARL STANLEY3941 WEBB OAKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRICE, PAUL JOHN1515 CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRITCHETT, JAMES775 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTBURGS, 37380Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RANDOLPH, TERRY DEVAUNT3708 PROVIDENT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH---REED, BRONSON L12457 NEE CEE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROBERSON, TIMOTHY PAUL4016 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU---SHRADER, ANTHONY LEON134 WINDING LN TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHUPE, CHARLES EDWIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033220Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SLATTON, TYLER1014 HUDSON AVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, PAUL ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---SPARKS, STEVEN BLAKE1220 HIDDEN CREEK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---STAMEY, DANNY LEE250 ROCK SPUR CIRCLE LOT 57 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---TAYLOR, ANDREW SCOTT9045 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37371Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST---TOUMAYAN, PAMELA JANE451 BEREAN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT ON POLICEDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---TZUN-VINCENTE, PEDRO JOEL3113 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---WALKER, FOREST4917 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WALKER, GENE258 VALLEY ESTATES TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPROHIBITED USES OF WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEV---WALLACE, JACK3680 49TH AVE NORTH ST PETERSBURG, 33710Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WALLACE, LORENZO LARNELL110 EAST NEWBERRY ST RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT UNDER 1,000AGGRVATED BURGLARY---WATSON, ELIZABETH NEICOLE3909 JUNIPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEBB, KENNETH JASON7605 DAVIDSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---WEBBER, DOMINIQUE PATRICEHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD3807 CROSSWELL ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WOODLEE, CHARLES3806 MISSION VIEW AVE APT 41B CHATTANOOGA, 374115132Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WORD, JERMELL D2019 CENTRY AVENUE SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)