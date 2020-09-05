 Saturday, September 5, 2020 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Reports Positive COVID-19 Case; School Closed Through Tuesday For Cleaning

Saturday, September 5, 2020

Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence administration was notified Saturday of a positive case of COVID-19 of an individual who was in the school. 

Officials said, "We cannot share additional information about the case to protect the privacy of the individuals outlined in privacy laws. 

"As a result of the notification and due to the sanitation requirements and cleaning that has to take place, the building will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and students will access teacher-directed instruction digitally via Zoom. All individuals exposed will be quarantined appropriately based on the guidance from CDC."

All normal operations will resume on Wednesday following the even-odd staggered schedule below:

- Monday-Tuesday, Grades K, 2, 4, 6 and 8;

- Wednesday All Grades Digital; and

- Thursday-Friday Grades 1, 3, 5 and 7.

Officials continued, "The school is taking all precautions and following all protocols, including having the school’s certified cleaning crew clean the building including fogging/spray and intensive deep cleaning of all touch points.

"We are collaborating with district officials and following all CDC guidelines and working with the Health Department to follow up with contact tracing any individual who may have interacted with the person who tested positive.

"All learning during the time the school is closed will take place digitally and we have asked our scholars to log into their classrooms for instruction via Zoom.

"We have encouraged our families to monitor symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their healthcare provider if they have concerns. The Hamilton County Health Department has set up a hotline for up-to-date, reliable and accurate information about COVID-19 at 423-209-8383."


September 5, 2020

Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Reports Positive COVID-19 Case; School Closed Through Tuesday For Cleaning

September 5, 2020

Ringgold Residents Advised To Boil Water Due To Water Main Break

September 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence administration was notified Saturday of a positive case of COVID-19 of an individual who was in the school. Officials said, "We cannot share additional ... (click for more)

Due to a water main break in the City of Ringgold, city residents may experience little or no water pressure. City officials ask that Ringgold residents boil their water before consuming. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMSTRONG, DONOVAN 18 MEADOWBROOK DR APT 4 RED BANK, 37415 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Reports Positive COVID-19 Case; School Closed Through Tuesday For Cleaning

Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence administration was notified Saturday of a positive case of COVID-19 of an individual who was in the school. Officials said, "We cannot share additional information about the case to protect the privacy of the individuals outlined in privacy laws. "As a result of the notification and due to the sanitation requirements and cleaning ... (click for more)

Ringgold Residents Advised To Boil Water Due To Water Main Break

Due to a water main break in the City of Ringgold, city residents may experience little or no water pressure. City officials ask that Ringgold residents boil their water before consuming. This incident does not affect customers of Catoosa Utility District. (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, County Mayor Coppinger

I would like to commend Mayor Coppinger on his decision to extend the mask mandate. The COVID numbers are definitely better than they were. Obviously the mask mandate is working. I know a lot of us feel safer when we have to go to a grocery store, the doctor, etc. Keep up the good work. Vicki Hill Hixson (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is said that a teacher was giving a lesson on the circulation of the blood. Trying to make the matter clearer, she said, “Now, class, if I stood on my head, the blood, as you know, would run into it, and I would turn red in the face.” All of the students nodded. “Then why is it that while I am standing upright in the ordinary positions the blood doesn't run into my feet?” ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Team Is Close-Knit, Ready To Return And Face The New York Cosmos Sept. 12

The Chattanooga Football Club was back at practice on Thursday morning, now almost two weeks removed from their last match. While the postponement of their matchup against New Amsterdam was unexpected, it may end up being a blessing in disguise for the injury-addled club. “We’ve had some key injuries. Richard Dixson has had a little bit of a bad hamstring, and we were unsure ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Pledge East Ridge Stadium To Get Ongoing Improvements

One year after breaking ground in East Ridge, the Chattanooga Red Wolves’ stadium is slowly but surely nearing completion. Mitch Martino, son of team owner Bob Martino, addressed the Chattanooga Area Chamber during their Thursday afternoon meeting. Right now, fans are able to watch the games in person, albeit in smaller numbers due to COVID-19. However, the current experience ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors