Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Reports Positive COVID-19 Case; School Closed Through Tuesday For Cleaning

Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence administration was notified Saturday of a positive case of COVID-19 of an individual who was in the school.



Officials said, "We cannot share additional information about the case to protect the privacy of the individuals outlined in privacy laws.



"As a result of the notification and due to the sanitation requirements and cleaning that has to take place, the building will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and students will access teacher-directed instruction digitally via Zoom. All individuals exposed will be quarantined appropriately based on the guidance from CDC."

All normal operations will resume on Wednesday following the even-odd staggered schedule below:



- Monday-Tuesday, Grades K, 2, 4, 6 and 8;

- Wednesday All Grades Digital; and

- Thursday-Friday Grades 1, 3, 5 and 7.



Officials continued, "The school is taking all precautions and following all protocols, including having the school’s certified cleaning crew clean the building including fogging/spray and intensive deep cleaning of all touch points.



"We are collaborating with district officials and following all CDC guidelines and working with the Health Department to follow up with contact tracing any individual who may have interacted with the person who tested positive.



"All learning during the time the school is closed will take place digitally and we have asked our scholars to log into their classrooms for instruction via Zoom.



"We have encouraged our families to monitor symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their healthcare provider if they have concerns. The Hamilton County Health Department has set up a hotline for up-to-date, reliable and accurate information about COVID-19 at 423-209-8383."