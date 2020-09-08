 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

CFD Firefighters Make River Rescue Of 45-Year-Old Man Sunday Night

A 45-year-old man was pulled a man from the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga late Sunday night.

Chattanooga Fireboat 1, Ladder 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 were dispatched to reports of someone yelling for help and possibly in the river on Sunday night at 10:45 p.m. 

Crews met with CPD on 19th Street at the Riverwalk and crews were dispatched to different locations to check the area in an attempt to locate the person who needed assistance. 

CFD’s fireboat was assigned to check the eastern shoreline from Main Street south to the Chattanooga Creek and they were able to find the man in the water around 11:25 p.m. using a search light. He was on the north side of the Tennessee River bank, but still in the water. They used a throw rope to retrieve him and brought him aboard the boat. 

At Ross’s Landing, the man met with TWRA and HCEMS, but he refused treatment from paramedics.

It's  unclear how he ended up in the water.


Georgia Reports 1,595 New Cases And 26 More Deaths

Man Who Led Police On Multi-State Chase Driving Stolen Car In Late May Is Now In Custody

Georgia Reports 1,595 New Cases And 26 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 26 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,070. There were 1,595 new cases as that total reached 285,350 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 25,589, up 51 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 949 cases, up 9; 16 deaths; 63 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Man Who Led Police On Multi-State Chase Driving Stolen Car In Late May Is Now In Custody

A man who led police on a multi-state chase in late May was taken into custody on Saturday. Police observed a beige Mazda traveling on Interstate 75 on May 29, with an officer learning the vehicle could be stolen and that the occupant, Jeremy Conner, 49, was the suspect in the burglary. Police then began to follow the vehicle, but did not turn on their lights yet as the officer ... (click for more)

Zach Wamp: We Will Miss Mike Baskette's Joyful Personality And True Friendship

Covid-19 took one of our most dedicated Chattanoogans when Michael Baskette took his last breath Sunday morning. He was always upbeat, thoughtful and pleasant. He loved his friends and enjoyed politics. He was a Republican through and through. I never heard him say anything negative about anyone or anything. His example of how to carry yourself will live ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: From The ‘Crossroads’

Early Saturday night – it was still daylight in Pittsburgh – a well-dressed and well-mannered crowd (mostly seniors) was enjoying the September air at a tony restaurant, its seating in it’ pleasant outdoor area full. Suddenly from around the corner came a Black Lives Matter mob, descending with fury on the innocent diners. Immediately several miscreants jumped inside the patio’s ... (click for more)

Hollis, Croft Overall Winners In FCA 5K Race Monday

The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State. Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)

Red Wolves, Fort Lauderdale Play To 1-1 Tie

The Chattanooga Red Wolves traveled to Fort Lauderdale CF this weekend and earned a 1-1 tie. The match played at Miami CF stadium saw both goals come in the first half. Fort Lauderdale scored in the 26th minute on an own goal by the Red Wolves. Chattanooga answered in the 42th minute on a Ualefi Reis goal assisted by Ronaldo Pineda. The Red Wolves will travel to New England ... (click for more)


