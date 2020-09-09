September 9, 2020
September 8, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, JACOB TYLER
356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
--- ... (click for more)
All five commissioners of Lookout Mountain, Tn., who were re-elected without opposition were sworn in to serve another term by Judge Flossie Weill at the September commission meeting. Walker ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, JACOB TYLER
356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BAKER, ROY GENE
814 COUNTY RD 105 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BROCK, NATHANIEL REED
3210 13TH AVE ... (click for more)
How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof?
I dare say at least once a day, some days several.
Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)
I enjoyed a pleasant surprise in late June after I wrote a story about some poorly misguided thugs in Madison, Wi., who had just torn down a decapitated statue that had stood at the state capital for years. The story (“Wrong Statue, Morons,” Jun 25, 2020) was in honor of a great Union Army General, Hans Christian Heg, who gave his life while fighting in bloody Chickamauga solely ... (click for more)
The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster.
Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff.
He began his collegiate ... (click for more)
The younger generation dominated the overall results at the annual FCA 5K Monday morning at Chattanooga State.
Lane Hollis and Katilee Croft, a pair of speedy high school cross country standouts, captured the overall titles in the event where proceeds benefit local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Hollis, a 17-year-old senior at Coahulla Creek in Dalton, was ... (click for more)